Kate Garraway’s husband Derek Draper ‘is hospitalised AGAIN following serious medical procedure’

MARCH 2020

Kate revealed she and Prince Charles had come ‘relatively close’ to the Prince’s Trust Awards on March 11 – Charles was diagnosed with the corona virus in mid-March.

She said, ‘Around March 29/30 I came home, came in and said,’ [to Derek] “God you look sick.”

“He said he had a headache, numbness in his right hand and trouble breathing,

“I called Dr Hilary (Jones) and tried to get through, he spoke to Derek. He said turn me back on, I think you should call an ambulance’

Derek, 52, was taken to hospital on March 30 and remained in an unresponsive condition.

APRIL

Kate and her children have been isolated at home after she showed ‘mild symptoms’.

Kate said: ‘Derek is still in intensive care and still very ill. I’m afraid it remains an unbearably worrying time.

“I’m afraid he’s still in a very critical condition, but he’s still here, so there’s hope.”

Kate said: “The journey for me and my family is far from over as every day my heart sinks as I learn new and devastating ways this virus is fighting more for Derek.

“But he’s still HERE & so there’s still hope.”

That month, Kate and her family took part in the final blow to caregivers

She said ‘I will never give up on that because Derek is the love of my life, but at the same time I have absolute insecurity’

JUNE

On June 5, Kate revealed that Derek is now free of the coronavirus but continues to fight the damage done to his body

JULY

On July 5, Kate revealed that Derek has awakened from his coma but is still in a serious but critical condition.

On July 8, she announced that she would be returning to GMB after being urged by doctors to “go on with life” during Derek’s recovery.

She added that Derek “opened his eyes” after he woke up from his coma, but that his recovery could take years.

On July 13, Kate returned to GMB for the first time since Derek was hospitalized.

On July 28, Kate revealed she had an “extra emotional” first visit to Derek, admitting she was “frustrated” by his slow progress.

AUGUST

On August 14, Kate reassured GMB viewers that Derek was “still with us,” but it was “a wait and see match.”

On August 19, Kate revealed she was celebrating Derek’s birthday with their two children, describing the day as “challenging” for her family.

SEPTEMBER

In late September, Derek will reportedly become the longest surviving coronavirus patient after spending 184 days in and out of intensive care.

Kate reveals that Derek lost eight stones during his fight.

The host announces that she is returning to her Smooth Radio show so Derek can hear her voice.

OCTOBER

On October 30, Kate reveals that Derek spoke for the first time in seven months and said the word “pain” to his wife, who watched “in tears” via FaceTime.

Kate says a day later that her husband no longer needs a ventilator to breathe.

NOVEMBER

Kate reveals that her family car has been stolen in the latest “physical blow” in her family life, as kind-hearted fans offer their car to help.

She says she feels “physically ill” at the prospect of her first Christmas without Derek.

DECEMBER

The GMB star tells viewers that her dream is to visit Derek on Christmas Day.

She also reveals that she missed GMB for two weeks after her children were exposed to the virus, but luckily she and the children tested negative.

On December 17, Kate has an emotional conversation live on GMB with two nurses who treated Derek when he was first admitted to Whittington Hospital in north London.

On New Year’s Eve, she looks back on a disastrous Christmas without Derek, when her house was flooded and she struggled to get food delivered until her boyfriend Emma Willis stepped in to help.

JANUARY 2021

Kate reveals that she and her children visited Derek in the hospital over the Christmas period, and it was the first time her family had seen him since he was hospitalized.

She also says she is not allowed to see him due to new restrictions introduced during the government’s third lockdown.

FEBRUARY

Kate reveals she’s unsure how much Derek ‘will ever be able to recover’ after doctors warn he may never wake up from coma

MARCH

Kate revealed that she was in the process of adjusting her home to Derek’s needs when he was finally released from hospital, in the ITV documentary Finding Derek.

The program was praised by viewers for providing a heartbreaking look at the long-term effects of the coronavirus.

Kate also revealed that Derek ‘has no muscle’ since battling Covid

APRIL

Kate revealed that Derek was finally allowed to leave the hospital, but would need round-the-clock care once he got home.

Kate revealed that despite being at home with his family now, his communication skills were ‘minimal’ and he ‘couldn’t really move’

DECEMBER

During an appearance on Piers Morgan’s Life Stories, Kate revealed that Derek had said “I love you” for the first time.

After celebrating Christmas, Derek was also pictured in a wheelchair during a trip to the pantomime with his family

JANUARY 2022

Kate revealed that Derek was “very tired” and “very weak” after the family outing, adding: “I don’t know what this year will bring.”

FEBRUARY

Kate, in the documentary Caring For Derek, offered an inside look at the daily struggle to care for her husband amid his long battle with Covid

She also revealed that Derek would die in three days if left alone to fend for himself.

JULY

On July 6, Kate revealed that Derek had been hospitalized again after a “crisis,” and in a later interview said she’s looking at things “day by day.”

On July 20, it was reported that Kate had pulled out of hosting Good Morning Britain to be with Derek’s bedside after he took a ‘very serious’ turn.