Kate Garraway is left in tears as her close friend Robert Rinder praises her NTA nomination

Kate Garraway shared an emotional moment with her close friend Robert Rinder on Tuesday’s Good Morning Britain.

The friends presented the ITV show together for the first time, and Robert was eager to take a moment to praise Kate for her nomination for the National Television Awards.

The presenter’s second documentary about her husband Derek Draper’s ongoing recovery from Covid, Caring For Derek, has been nominated for an award a year after winning an NTA for her first documentary.

Robert interrupted the show to sing Kate’s praises after remarking that it was “so exciting” working with her friend for the first time.

“You know what it is!” Robert agreed. “First of all, you are sunshine in human form, and to be next to a friend.”

“We don’t really talk about it that much. I want to say more than anything, you exemplify the ability against a backdrop of darkness to be light in every way,” Rob continued to gush.

“I also want to say, I’m going to use language my grandmother would use, I’m crazy, I’m so proud of you today.”

“Your amazing documentary Caring For Derek has been shortlisted for a National Television Award, and to use the platform you have for change, because authenticity makes me proud to know you.”

When his voice broke, an emotional Rob promised, “I’m not going to cry, I’m just very proud.” An obviously moved Kate said to him, ‘That’s so beautiful! I’m going to cry myself!’

Kate responded to a tweet from a viewer who admitted they were in tears over the interaction, explaining what a support Robert has been to her over the past two years.

“He’s an #angel isn’t he – the first time hosting with my good friend @RobbieRinder that many may not know has been incredibly supportive in private through the darkest of times and it’s an absolute privilege to see his brilliant mind and compassion in action featured on @ GMB,” she wrote.

Kate praised Robert in July 2020 when the star helped her out on the morning of her son Billy’s birthday when she woke up with a plumbing problem.

“@judgerinder, because when I woke up this morning to find there was NO WATER, not even a toilet flushed, I immediately plunged into sanitation action,” she wrote on Instagram.

Kate’s husband Derek has required 24-hour care since contracting the coronavirus in March 2020.

The presenter recently took leave from GMB after her husband’s health deteriorated when he contracted sepsis.

He is now at risk of losing one of his kidneys, although he was released from intensive care and is now in the hospital’s high dependency ward.

Kate’s documentary Caring For Derek has been nominated in the Authored Documentary category of the National Television Awards.

The program is shortlisted alongside Julia Bradbury: Breast Cancer and Me; Katie Price: What Harvey Did Next; Paddy and Christine McGuinness: Our Family and Autism and Tom Parker: Inside My Head.

Featuring a brand new venue at Wembley’s OVO Arena, the star-studded awards will be broadcast live on ITV on 15 September from 8pm, hosted by Joel Dommett.