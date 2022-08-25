WhatsNew2Day
Kate Garraway braves the summer rain in a colourful stripped dress as she arrives at Global Radio 

Kate Garraway cut a stylish figure on Thursday when she arrived to present her show at Global Radio studios in London.

The TV personality, 55, braved the summer rain in a colorful striped dress that hugged her fabulous figure.

Kate put on comfortable trainers and opted for a natural makeup look as her blonde locks fell in a natural wave.

Struggling with a straw bag, a leather courier and a suitcase, Kate beamed as she made her way through the downpour.

Earlier in the day, Kate wore the same stylish ensemble to Good Morning Britain alongside Adil Ray, 48.

It comes after the TV favorite shared an emotional moment with her close friend Robert Rinder on Tuesday’s show.

Soaked: Struggling with a straw bag, leather courier and suitcase, Kate beamed as she made her way through the downpour.

The friends presented together for the first time, and Robert was eager to take a moment to praise Kate for her nomination for the National Television Awards.

The presenter’s second documentary about her husband Derek Draper’s ongoing recovery from Covid, Caring For Derek, has been nominated for an award a year after the NTA win for her first documentary.

Robert interrupted proceedings to sing Kate’s praises after remarking that it was “so exciting” working with her friend for the first time.

“You know what it is!” Robert agreed. “First of all, you are sunshine in human form, and to be next to a friend.”

“We don’t really talk about it that much. I want to say more than anything, you exemplify the ability against a backdrop of darkness to be light in every way,” Rob continued to gush.

“I also want to say, I’m going to use language my grandmother would use, I’m crazy, I’m so proud of you today.”

“Your amazing documentary Caring For Derek has been shortlisted for a National Television Award, and to use the platform you have for change, because authenticity makes me proud to know you.”

When his voice broke, an emotional Rob promised, “I’m not going to cry, I’m just very proud.” An obviously moved Kate told him, ‘That’s so beautiful! I’m going to cry myself!’

Kate’s husband Derek has required 24-hour care since he contracted the coronavirus in March 2020.

The presenter recently took leave from GMB after her husband’s health deteriorated when he contracted sepsis.

He is now at risk of losing one of his kidneys, although he has been removed from intensive care and is now in the hospital’s high dependency ward.

Kate’s documentary Caring For Derek has been nominated in the Authored Documentary category of the National Television Awards.

The program is shortlisted alongside Julia Bradbury: Breast Cancer and Me; Katie Price: What Harvey Did Next; Paddy and Christine McGuinness: Our Family and Autism and Tom Parker: Inside My Head.

Featuring a brand new venue at Wembley’s OVO Arena, the star-studded awards will be broadcast live on ITV on 15 September from 8pm, hosted by Joel Dommett.

THE FULL NATIONAL TELEVISION AWARDS NOMINEES 2022

NEW DRAMA

heart stopper

This is going to hurt

Time

trigger point

TALENT SHOW

Britain’s Got Talent

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK

Strictly Come Dancing

The masked singer

AUTHORIZED DOCUMENTARY

Julia Bradbury: Breast Cancer and Me

Kate Garraway: Caring for Derek

Katie Price: What Harvey Did Next

Paddy and Christine McGuinness: Our Family and Autism

Tom Parker: In my head

RETURN DRAMA

Bridgerton

Call the midwife

Peaky Blinders

The divorce

TV PRESENTER

Alison Hammond

Ant & December

Bradley Walsh

Graham Norton

ACTUAL ENTERTAINMENT

Clarkson’s Farm

goggle box

Paul O’Grady: For the love of dogs

The Great British Bake Off

DRAMA PERFORMANCE

Cillian Murphy, Thomas Shelby, Peaky Blinders

Jonathan Bailey, Anthony Bridgerton, Bridgerton

Nicola Walker, Hannah, The Split

Vicky McClure, Lana Washington, Trigger Point

THE BRUCE FOSRYTH ENTERTAINMENT AWARD

Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway

I’m a celebrity… Get me out of here!

task master

The Graham Norton Show

SERIAL DRAMA

Coronation Street

EastEnders

Emmerdale

Neighbors

EXPERT

Jay Blades

Caleb Cooper

Martin Lewis

Sir David Attenborough

SERIAL DRAMA PERFORMANCE

Mark Charnock, Marlon Dingle, Emmerdale

Paige Sandhu, Meena Jutla, Emmerdale

Rose Ayling-Ellis, Frankie Lewis, EastEnders

QUIZ GAME SHOW

Beat the fighters

In for a cent

Michael McIntyre’s Wheel

The 1% Club

RISING STAR

Charithra Chandran, Edwina Sharma, Bridgerton

Joe LockeCharlie SpringHeartstopper

Kit Connor, Nick Nelson, Heartstopper

Paddy Bever, Max Turner, Coronation Street

DAY

casual women

The pursuit

The repair shop

This morning

COMEDY

after life

Derry Girls

don’t go out

Sex education

TALENT SHOW RIGHT

Anton Du Beke

David Walliams

Mo Gilligan

RuPaul

