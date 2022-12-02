Kate Garraway acknowledges that Derek Draper’s health battle can be exhausting for all those who are around him

An emotional Kate Garraway broke down as she discussed husband Derek Draper’s health struggles during a performance in Lorraine on Friday.

The Good Morning host, 55, admitted there is “no end point” to his concern and that her new way of life can be “exhausting” for those around her.

Derek is one of the UK’s longest-suffering Covid patients after being hospitalized with the virus in March 2020, only returning to the family’s London home in April 2021, where he receives 24-hour care .

She told host Lorraine Kelly, “And the thing is, when it’s a long battle, like with Derek, there’s no end point and it can be exhausting for those around me, too.”

“I know sometimes people say ‘oh that’s what she’s talking about again’, but what I’ve learned is that you don’t really know what it feels like until you’re in it yourself.”

Before adding: ‘And now I’m being contacted by thousands and thousands of people which makes me feel less alone’.

Discussing Derek’s current state of health after being taken to the hospital with sepsis, she said, “Oh, I mean, you know, it’s been a long bout.”

“I can see he has better days, he has worse days. Luckily he is home now. It’s been a long struggle to get him back home.”

Kate joined co-host Ben Shephard to discuss ITV’s GMB loneliness campaign and took the opportunity to thank him for his continued support.

Ben teased, “Kate is so incredible in the way she juggles all these balls in her life. I go to her house and my instinct is to put everything in the bin and throw out all the junk she has lying there.”

Kate replied, “Ben, all jokes aside and as sassy as he can be, was great.”

It comes after Kate thanked husband Derek when she won her second Best Authored Documentary award at the National Television Awards last month.

The broadcaster fought back tears when she accepted the gong for her documentary Caring For Derek.

She won the award last year for her first documentary, Finding Derek, which focused on Derek’s struggles for his health after he was first hospitalized with the coronavirus.

Joined by her 16-year-old daughter Darcey on stage, Kate said Derek continues to “fight” after returning to hospital with sepsis.

She said, “Well, I really wasn’t expecting this. So the mercy of that is that this will be short as I have prepared very little.

‘I have my daughter here, Darcey. Darcey represents the whole family. We managed to talk to Derek, he is currently back in the hospital and fighting so unbelievably. We hope he comes home soon.

She continued, “I want to thank Derek for his incredible fighting spirit, we love you. I want to thank ITV for being so brave to put something that really touches in all the incredible documentaries about care.

“We have a care crisis in our country, but we don’t have a love crisis. The professional caregivers are extraordinary, the millions who care for those they love are extraordinary.

“And I think that’s probably why you voted for this, because you know you all are. We all feel alone, we all need some care and love.

“So thank you very much, it means the world to all those people. Thank you very much.’

Caring For Derek won against stiff competition from Katie Price: What Harvey Did Next, Tom Parker: Inside My Head, Julia Bradbury: Breast Cancer and Me, and Paddy and Christine McGuinness: Our Family and Autism.