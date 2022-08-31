Kate Ferdinand says she is ‘feeling good mentally’ after having a miscarriage

Kate Ferdinand has assured her fans that she is “feeling mentally good” after revealing she had a miscarriage last month.

The former TV personality, 31, shared an update on Instagram on Tuesday, when she told her followers she was “grateful” that they checked in with her.

In a separate post, Kate called her husband Rio, 43, her “forever love” while sharing a smiley face of them enjoying a vacation together.

Kate shared a throwback snap of the outing, featuring a nude crop top and printed sarong with a cap and gold-rimmed sunglasses.

Alongside the image, she wrote, “I’m so grateful for all your messages. I feel good mentally, thank you for checking in all the time.’

She continued: “I’m back… I’ve had such a wonderful summer vacation with the kids. So many memories were made, but I’m really ready for school and some routine.’

Kate shared a series of photos from her summer vacation, including an adorable image of her hugging her 20-month-old son Cree in her arms.

The former TOWIE star shared a close-up of her son’s blonde hair, which has grown into gorgeous curls, and told her fans it’s “interesting” to brush it.

Kate also revealed that her stepson Lorenz, 16, had received ‘amazing’ GCSE results and she shared a snap of silver balloons spelling out ‘proud’.

She wrote: ‘Extremely proud parents. Lorenz achieved stunning results in his GCSEs and we are literally bursting with pride. Gosh, they are stressful for the kids (& us parents). All your hard work has paid off… keep shining. We love you so much!’

Other photos posted in her Stories included a hopscotch drawn on the floor in chalk, as well as a photo of her two Chihuahuas.

Earlier this month, Kate revealed it’s been a “few weeks” since she recovered, but she’s learned to “take pleasure in the little things.”

She wrote: ‘Occasionally life forces you to slow down, take each day as it comes and find pleasure in the little things.

“It’s been a whirlwind for a few weeks, but I’m feeling much better than the last time I spoke to all of you.

“Really enjoying the break from socializing and the quality time with the family…so thankful for my kids for keeping me entertained, making me laugh and driving me crazy at the same time.

“I don’t normally share cocks with emojis, but these were too cute not to be too cute.”

It came after Kate returned to social media to thank fans for their support after announcing she had a miscarriage.

Kate had shared the sad news the Sunday before, saying she was 12 weeks into a previously unannounced pregnancy.

She shared a photo of herself and her 11-year-old stepdaughter, Tia, wearing matching friendship bracelets, saying: “I took some time off my phone to be with my family, but I just caught up with your messages.

“Thank you so much for all your love and get well wishes.”

Kate is the mother of son Cree at Manchester United and English legend Rio. She is the stepmother of Lorenz, Tate, 14, and Tia.

Their mother Rebecca Ellison died in 2015 at the age of 34 after a battle with breast cancer.

Kate previously told her followers that she had been hospitalized after a routine scan failed to detect her baby’s heartbeat.

She explained that she then had to undergo surgery, usually removing pregnancy tissue after a miscarriage.

She wrote: ‘The last time I was in this hospital I was given Cree, but this time it was because our baby had no heartbeat during our 12 week scan and I had to have surgery.

“We were so excited and are planning a space for our new baby in our family, we couldn’t wait to share our news with all of you but unfortunately sometimes life just doesn’t go the way we plan.

“So much to say, but somehow I can’t find the words. Absolutely devastated and heartbroken…but I couldn’t be more grateful for the hugs I got from my big(er) babies who came through the door when we got home.”

Former The Only Way Is Essex co-stars Samantha Faiers and Chloe Lewis were quick to send their support in the comments, with Samantha writing: ‘This is heartbreaking, I send you lots of love and strength.’ (sic)

Chloe added: ‘Sending my love to you,’ while ex Geordie Shore star Vicki Pattison said she was so sorry.

Kate, who appeared on Instagram in June, – who did not announce her pregnancy publicly – gave no indication that she was carrying a child as she posed for selfies in a bralet and miniskirt.

The former TOWIE cast member shared the photos on a dinner date with her mother Jacqueline and her son, along with the caption: “A fantastic time spent with family and friends.”

Earlier that month, she was said to have been “torn” over her decision to have another child with Rio, 18 months after they welcomed Cree.

A source revealed to Heat magazine at the time: “Kate really struggled with having a newborn. But as the kids get older, she starts to miss the baby stage.

“If she has another child, she doesn’t want there to be a huge age difference. But at the same time she feels like she’s just getting her life back.’

Kate started dating footballer Rio in 2017 and they married in an extravagant wedding ceremony in Turkey in 2019.

They welcomed their first child together in December 2020, via an emergency cesarean section – with Kate later describing the ‘traumatic birth’ on Instagram.