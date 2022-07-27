Kate Ferdinand reveals she has lost her unborn second child with husband Rio

Kate Ferdinand has confirmed the loss of her unborn second child with husband Rio, just 12 weeks after a previously unannounced pregnancy.

The former TV personality, 31, shared the news with Instagram followers, many of whom were unaware of her pregnancy, in a short post on Wednesday night.

Kate, already a parent to 20-month-old son Cree at Manchester United and English legend Rio, revealed she was hospitalized after a routine scan failed to detect the baby’s heartbeat.

Devastated: Kate Ferdinand has confirmed the loss of her unborn second child with husband Rio just 12 weeks after a previously unannounced pregnancy

She wrote: ‘The last time I was in this hospital I was given Cree, but this time it was because our baby had no heartbeat during our 12 week scan and I had to have surgery.

“We were so excited and are planning a space for our new baby in our family, we couldn’t wait to share our news with all of you but unfortunately sometimes life just doesn’t go the way we plan.

“So much to say, but somehow I can’t find the words. Absolutely devastated and heartbroken…but I couldn’t be more grateful for the hugs I got from my big(ger) babies who came through the door when we got home.”

