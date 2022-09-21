Kate Ferdinand breaks silence on heartbreaking miscarriage and says she and Rio were ‘so excited’

Kate Ferdinand has broken her silence on suffering a heartbreaking miscarriage in July, explaining that it’s ‘very hard when you’re grieving a loss that no one can see’.

The former TOWIE star, 31, shared how she found out she was pregnant with her second child on June 2, the day before her birthday, and she and husband Rio, 43, were “so excited” to have a sibling. who was about the same age as their son Cree, 22 months.

Kate said she and Rio had told older children Lorenz, 16, Tate, 14, and Tia, 11, of his marriage to late wife Rebecca and that she felt like she was expecting a girl.

The TV personality explained that she initially suffered from morning sickness, which suddenly subsided, and she suffered from bleeding on the day of her 12-week scan.

Talking about her Blended podcast, released on Wednesday, Kate said of her miscarriage, “It was really hard when you’re grieving a loss that no one can see.”

About her trip she said: ‘I found out the day before my birthday that I was pregnant.

“We were supposed to get on a boat the next day and have a drink and I was so seasick, it was a crazy birthday. Everyone else was crazy and dancing, I hadn’t told anyone and I was so sick on the boat.

‘I was so excited. Rio was so excited we couldn’t wait to have a sibling around Cree’s age as the big kids are much older.

“We thought it would just be lovely if he had a little boyfriend walking around. The kids clocked this time, so we told them and some family this time.’

Kate explained what happened when she discovered her pregnancy was not progressing. She admitted seeing the sonographer’s face when they were told there was no heartbeat was “just awful” and immediately made her “burst into tears.”

She said, “I thought maybe it was a girl because I felt a little different. Looking back, I was sick in the beginning and not anymore. I was a bit anxious, but I am a fearful person nonetheless.

“We went for lunch before the 12 week ultrasound and there was blood and I felt like God was giving me a sign. We literally left to go to the scan.

“We both tried to pretend it didn’t happen and that was fine. It was the longest walk ever to the hospital. I felt like I knew and that someone was preparing me. All I had to do was look at the lady’s face. It was terrible, I just burst into tears.’

Kate said she was unprepared for the aftermath of her loss, explaining that it was “the longest weekend of my life.”

She added: “I was not prepared for what would happen next. We planned how we would tell everyone. We had filmed the kids and were going to go home and put it on social media.

“I just wanted to get out of the room, but I was also thinking about leaving the room and was terrified because I have to go tell the kids and go home and act normal.

“It was a Friday and Lorenz’s birthday on Sunday and then surgery on Monday. It was the longest weekend of my life.’

The TV star explained that going to the hospital for surgery after she had her miscarriage brought back memories of having son Cree in December 2021.

Kate said, “It was the same surgery hospital where I had Cree and the same medical team. I felt like I had my cesarean section again.

“It was very hard when you mourn a loss that no one can see.”

Kate admitted she found it difficult to look in the mirror during the miscarriage because she was “constantly reminded of her pregnancy” and her body “changed.”

She said, ‘My body has changed. My body hadn’t changed drastically, but it wasn’t my pre-pregnancy body. And I felt a lot of pressure.

“Even now I don’t feel like I used to. It’s not just about how we look physically, but if you look in the mirror and there are constant reminders of being pregnant but not, it takes a while for you to adjust.

“I’ve cried a few times in front of the kids, but it’s important to let your emotions run wild.”

In July, Kate told her followers that she had been hospitalized after a routine scan failed to detect her baby’s heartbeat.

The ex-TOWIE star explained that she then had to undergo surgery, which is usually the removal of pregnancy tissue after a miscarriage.

She wrote: ‘The last time I was in this hospital I was given Cree, but this time it was because our baby had no heartbeat during our 12 week scan and I had to have surgery.

“We were so excited and are planning a space for our new baby in our family, we couldn’t wait to share our news with all of you but unfortunately sometimes life just doesn’t go the way we plan.

“So much to say, but somehow I can’t find the words. Absolutely devastated and heartbroken…but I couldn’t be more grateful for the hugs I got from my big(ger) babies who came through the door when we got home.”

Kate was said before to be “torn” over her decision to have another child with Rio, 18 months after they welcomed Cree.

A source revealed to Heat magazine at the time: “Kate really struggled with having a newborn. But as the kids get older, she starts to miss the baby stage.

“If she has another child, she doesn’t want there to be a huge age difference. But at the same time she feels like she’s just getting her life back.’

Kate started dating footballer Rio in 2017 and they married in an extravagant wedding ceremony in Turkey in 2019.

They welcomed their first child together in December 2020, via an emergency cesarean section – with Kate later describing the ‘traumatic birth’ on Instagram.

Alongside a photo of her bruised body, she explained, “I wanted to share this with you. This is me… and I want to add that this is a much better version of me than the last 10 days.

“After an emergency cesarean section and a bit of traumatic delivery, I was completely wiped out.”

“The happiness was overwhelming, but so were the tears and emotions, I feel like I can’t do what I need to do with Cree because I haven’t been able to consistently change or feed him. I feel all kinds of guilt, for Cree, Rio and that I can’t do what I normally do for the kids.

“It’s a whirlwind I just didn’t expect…but at the same time the most perfect whirlwind.”

The Miscarriage Association offers support to people who have lost a baby. Their helpline is 01924 200 799 and they can be emailed at info@miscarriageassociation.org.uk.