Kate Cross embraces “mindset Shift” as England Women strive to tackle a new era

Kate Cross says England women are ready to embrace a more aggressive approach under the leadership of new head coach Jon Lewis.

When he made contact with his charge at their training base in Loughborough last week, Lewis revealed he wanted them to play less safe and “move towards the jeopardy”, much as he had seen England’s men’s sides do in various formats in his previous role as their elite. pace bowling coach.

It’s an approach the younger members of the team might take for granted, with the likes of Alice Capsey, Freya Kemp, Issy Wong and Lauren Bell all fearlessly seizing the international opportunities they saw over the summer during the final months of Lisa Keightley’s three – years tenure as head coach.

And while Kate Cross, the 31-year-old sailor, believes a “mindset shift” is needed for the team as a whole, she’s doing everything she can.

“If you’re not prepared to keep up with the times, you’re falling behind anyway,” said Cross from Antigua, as the ODI team prepares for the first of three games against the West Indies on Sunday.

“I’m not crazy, I know people are going to figure out how to face me and how to attack me and that will eventually put pressure on me. So if I can get ahead of that curve now, that’s pretty helpful. ” for me as a player.

“What it looks like for me may look very different to what it looks like for Freya Kemp or Katherine Brunt. That’s where I think Lewy is going to come in and be very clear about our roles on the team, and what that looks like sees and what is needed of us.

“From a bowling point of view, we now have such a big unit and a really exciting unit, it will be more how we approach the game as a unit, because it will be up to the five or six bowlers who are there to try teams. It’s going to be interesting, but I’m really looking forward to it.”

Cross is an admirer of how the England men’s red and white ball teams have carried out the positive ethos promoted by their respective head coaches, Brendon McCullum and Matthew Mott, who responded on her Instagram stories to an ECB post about the performance of the test team at the opening day in Pakistan and said: “Changing the game, this team”. And she said the concept wasn’t entirely foreign to the Women’s Group, who had been talking about a similar approach over the summer under Keightley and Captain Heather Knight.

“Personally for me, it’s a really nice moment to have this come in,” she added. “You get that second wind in your career. You don’t want to be the old senior pro who is stuck in their ways and just doing what they always do. It also feels like a really fun time for me personally, to be that message to get.

“What I’ve noticed with the youngsters is the lack of fear they have when they play. That’s probably an element of coming in and debuting in the Hundred and playing in front of a large audience, and having the opportunity to play.” impressing people Sometimes I think players of my generation could do that, but it was kind of behind the scenes, you weren’t on TV, it wasn’t even live-streamed at the time.

“Those youngsters are just used to that environment. What’s exciting to me is they don’t really care who’s bowling at them or who they’re bowling at, they’re just going to do their thing. That’s making a really exciting team .”

The ODIs in Antigua will be part of the ICC Women’s Championship, in which England have yet to score after their 3-0 defeat to India in September.

Cross is not part of the T20I squad that will stay on for five matches from December 11 – with Brunt, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Sarah Glenn and Wong joining them. She returns home alongside Emma Lamb, Alice Davidson-Richards and Tammy Beaumont after the third ODI in a week, but for now she is enjoying being back in the Caribbean, where she made her international debut in 2013 and where she came as a youngster himself to watch the men play on the 2004 Test Tour.