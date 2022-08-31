Kate Bush tops Spotify Songs of Summer List

Spotify’s Most Streamed Summer Songs in the UK:

1. ‘Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)’ by Kate Bush

2. ‘As It Was’ by Harry Styles

3. ‘Afraid to feel’ by LF SYSTEM

4. “About Damn Time” by Lizzo

5. ‘Late Night Talking’ by Harry Styles

6. Glass Animals’ ‘Heat Waves’

7. ‘BREAK MY SOUL’ by Beyonce

8. ‘IFTK’ by La Roux & Tion Wayne

9. Burna Boy’s Last Last

10. ‘Green Green Grass’ by George Ezra

11. ‘Music for a Sushi Restaurant’ by Harry Styles

12. ‘WAIT FOR U’ by Future (feat. Drake & Tems)

13. ‘I Ain’t Worried’ by One Republic

14. ‘First Class’ by Jack Harlow

15. ‘Glimpse of Us’ by Joji

16. ‘Starlight’ by Dave

17. ‘Crazy What Love Can Do’ by David Guetta & Becky Hill & Ella Henderson

18. ’21 Reasons’ by Nathan Dawe (feat. Ella Henderson)

19. ‘Where did you go?’ by Jax Jones (feat. MNEK)

20. ‘Massive’ by Drake

Worldwide most streamed summer songs from Spotify:

1. ‘As It Was’ by Harry Styles

2. ‘Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)’ by Kate Bush

3. ‘Me Porto Bonito’ by Bad Bunny, Chencho Corleone

4. ‘Tití Me Preguntó’ by Bad Bunny

5. ‘Glimpse of Us’ by Joji

6. ‘Ojitos Lindos’ by Bad Bunny, Bomba Estéreo

7. ‘Quevedo: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 52’ from Bizarrap, Quevedo

8. Bad Bunny’s ‘Efecto’

9. Bad Bunny’s ‘Moscow Mule’

10. Glass Animals’ ‘Heat Waves’

11. ‘PROVENZA’ by KAROL G

12. ‘About Damn Time’ by Lizzo

13. ‘Late Night Talking’ by Harry Styles

14. ‘Party’ by Bad Bunny, Raw Alejandro

15. ‘Te Felicito’ by Shakira, Raw Alejandro

16. ‘STAY (with Justin Bieber)’ by The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber

17. ‘Tarot’ by Bad Bunny, Jhay Cortez

18. ‘Bam Bam (feat. Ed Sheeran)’ by Camila Cabello, Ed Sheeran

19. ‘Cold Heart – PNAU Remix’ by Elton John, Dua Lipa, PNAU

20. ‘I Ain’t Worried’ by OneRepublic