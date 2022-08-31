Kate Bush tops Spotify Songs of Summer List
Spotify’s Most Streamed Summer Songs in the UK:
1. ‘Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)’ by Kate Bush
2. ‘As It Was’ by Harry Styles
3. ‘Afraid to feel’ by LF SYSTEM
4. “About Damn Time” by Lizzo
5. ‘Late Night Talking’ by Harry Styles
6. Glass Animals’ ‘Heat Waves’
7. ‘BREAK MY SOUL’ by Beyonce
8. ‘IFTK’ by La Roux & Tion Wayne
9. Burna Boy’s Last Last
10. ‘Green Green Grass’ by George Ezra
11. ‘Music for a Sushi Restaurant’ by Harry Styles
12. ‘WAIT FOR U’ by Future (feat. Drake & Tems)
13. ‘I Ain’t Worried’ by One Republic
14. ‘First Class’ by Jack Harlow
15. ‘Glimpse of Us’ by Joji
16. ‘Starlight’ by Dave
17. ‘Crazy What Love Can Do’ by David Guetta & Becky Hill & Ella Henderson
18. ’21 Reasons’ by Nathan Dawe (feat. Ella Henderson)
19. ‘Where did you go?’ by Jax Jones (feat. MNEK)
20. ‘Massive’ by Drake
Worldwide most streamed summer songs from Spotify:
1. ‘As It Was’ by Harry Styles
2. ‘Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)’ by Kate Bush
3. ‘Me Porto Bonito’ by Bad Bunny, Chencho Corleone
4. ‘Tití Me Preguntó’ by Bad Bunny
5. ‘Glimpse of Us’ by Joji
6. ‘Ojitos Lindos’ by Bad Bunny, Bomba Estéreo
7. ‘Quevedo: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 52’ from Bizarrap, Quevedo
8. Bad Bunny’s ‘Efecto’
9. Bad Bunny’s ‘Moscow Mule’
10. Glass Animals’ ‘Heat Waves’
11. ‘PROVENZA’ by KAROL G
12. ‘About Damn Time’ by Lizzo
13. ‘Late Night Talking’ by Harry Styles
14. ‘Party’ by Bad Bunny, Raw Alejandro
15. ‘Te Felicito’ by Shakira, Raw Alejandro
16. ‘STAY (with Justin Bieber)’ by The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber
17. ‘Tarot’ by Bad Bunny, Jhay Cortez
18. ‘Bam Bam (feat. Ed Sheeran)’ by Camila Cabello, Ed Sheeran
19. ‘Cold Heart – PNAU Remix’ by Elton John, Dua Lipa, PNAU
20. ‘I Ain’t Worried’ by OneRepublic