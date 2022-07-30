Kate Bush fans hold ‘Wuthering Heights day’ in Sydney after TV show Stranger Things lifts popularity

Australian fans of singer Kate Bush have flocked to honor her hit song Wuthering Heights.

Hundreds of dancers clad in red, flowing dresses gathered in downtown Sydney Park on Saturday to recreate the artist’s unique choreography from her 1978 music video in an event dubbed The Most Wuthering Heights Day Ever.

Similar crowds were seen in Fremantle on the other side of the country.

In the haunting video, she dances and sings in a red dress, with the song inspired by characters in Emile Brontë’s 1847 classic novel of the same name.

‘The Most Wuthering Heights Day Ever’ celebrates the well-known song in various places worldwide and coincides with Bush’s birthday.

In Sydney, those attending the event were given a live performance of the song by a choir.

Photos show die-hard Bush fans – men and women alike – trying to recreate her iconic dance moves.

“On July 30, people around the world will gather in big cities and windswept moors in their finest red dresses,” the event reads.

They will experience the whimsical joy that is Kate Bush’s 1978 masterpiece, Wuthering Heights.

“They will dance free and merry, frolicking and jumping across the grass.”

The non-profit event comes after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, with the money raised being donated to Women’s Legal Service NSW.

Netflix’s Stranger Things sparked a resurgence in popularity for Bush after her song Running Up That Hill was featured several times in the show’s final season.

Since then, she has enjoyed chart-topping charts, with the song reaching number three on the US Billboard Hot 100 this week.

Kate Bush took part in a rare interview on the BBC last week, saying the TV series’ recent success was “very special.”

Wuthering Heights was Kate Bush’s first hit (pictured) and propelled her to number one on the UK charts in 1978.

Speaking in a rare interview last week about her recent rise in popularity, Bush said she “never thought it would turn out like this.”

Celebration attendees enjoyed a day commemorating Kate Bush’s song Wuthering Heights, which took the singer-songwriter to the top of the charts in 1978

‘It’s so exciting. But it’s actually quite shocking, isn’t it? I mean, the whole world has gone mad,” Bush said. “What’s really great is that this is a whole new audience.”

“It’s such a great series. I thought the track would get some attention. But I just never thought it would turn out like this.’

Wuthering Heights was Bush’s first hit, reaching number one in the UK charts in 1978.

