Kate Bosworth shares more loved-up pictures with Justin Long after her 40th birthday

Kate Bosworth filled her Instagram Story with more love photos of her and boyfriend Justin Long on Wednesday, two days after he posted an epic tribute for her 40th birthday.

The Blue Crush star and her 44-year-old funny man have posted a flood of romantic photos over the past few days, showing off their relationship for all to see.

The pair first sparked relationship rumors in the spring of 2021, met during an unnamed film project in Arkansas, and hooked up from the very beginning.

Bosworth’s new series of candid moments between her and Long show how they enjoy great food and the best of nature.

Lobster rolls, cinnamon rolls, spring meadows and sunny beach trips form her collection of images.

When the Superman Returns actress and her Jeepers Creepers star aren’t kissing, they’re laughing, eating, or staring into each other’s dazed eyes.

Kate’s Instagram story comes on the heels of Justin stumbling across her Instagram.

The Idiocracy star penned a lengthy, heartfelt tribute to Bosworth in the caption of his birthday post to her, which included numerous photos of the pair looking in love.

Foodies: The pair often bond over their love of gourmet treats

Delightful! The pair beamed as they shared a seemingly delicious cinnamon bun

“She’s 40!” Long trumpeted. “She’s also the best part of my day, every day — even when we’re apart.”

Justin went on to describe The Horse Whisperer star as ‘the most beautiful human being’ [he’s] ever seen’ who ‘makes the best cookies’.

The Zack and Miri Make a Porno star rhapsodized, “She’s deeply compassionate and can’t hurt anyone, but she can be a villain. She likes to tease. She has the sweetest, softest lips I’ve ever kissed.’

Other highlights of Justin’s post included the statement that Bosworth is “going to write such an amazingly inspiring book one day” and that she’s “the most fun to do anything with.”

Her favorite face: The Superman Returns actress posted countless photos of her husband’s amorous expressions

After her beau’s lengthy post, Kate returned the favor by sharing another post on Monday to thank him.

Kate wrote, “You are my love and my light, my peace and my excitement. Thanks for holding my hand when we sleep.”

“Thanks for tying my shoelaces when you notice they’re loose. Thank you for making me laugh so hard I have to leave the room. Thank you for showing me what love is and making this the best birthday ever.”

Bosworth was previously married to Michael Polish, to whom she tied the knot in 2013.

The couple stayed together for nearly a decade before announcing their split last year, leading Bosworth to file for divorce in July.

Long’s list of Hollywood exes includes A-listers like Amanda Seyfried and Drew Barrymore, who he gushed over Bosworth to in September.

Nature lovers: Spring meadows and sunny beach trips were showered with Bosworth’s photo collection