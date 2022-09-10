Kate Bosworth keeps close to beau Justin Long during NYC outing

<!–

Kate Bosworth and Justin Long looked blissful as they kicked off their weekend in New York City on Friday.

The 39-year-old actress and 44-year-old actor stayed close to each other, with Long often flashing a beaming smile at the Blue Crush star.

The happy couple became romantically involved last year after Bosworth’s shock divorce from her now ex-husband Michael Polish, 51.

Bosworth looked stunning in a patterned mini dress that showed off her tight legs.

She also rocked a set of stark white sneakers and accessorized with black sunglasses.

Her bright blond hair fell like a waterfall down her back as she took full advantage of the pleasant summer weather with her beauty.

Kept relatively casual for a long time in a white t-shirt, beige pants and a set of gray sneakers.

The happy couple met last year while working on a project in Arkansas.

Bosworth was previously married to Michael Polish, with whom she tied the knot in 2013.

The couple stayed together for nearly a decade before announcing their split last year, and she filed for divorce in July.

Long was previously romantically linked to individuals such as Drew Barrymore and Amanda Seyfried.

The actor and his now-girlfriend started seeing each other later, with the former confirming he was in a relationship last December.

Bosworth gushed about Long in a birthday tribute to the actor that was posted to Instagram in June.

She shared a slideshow of tender images of herself and the Jeepers Creepers star looking in love.

She also wrote a message addressed to the actor, writing that he “met a girl whose life was disassembled / rearranged, but you were patient and with time she fell in love.”

Bosworth added that the actress made her “smile so big my face hurts.”

The artist closed the statement by writing, “Thank you for creating peace in my heart since the day we met.”