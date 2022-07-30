Kate Bedingfield, White House Communications Director, Decides to Stay at White House
WASHINGTON — At this point in a government, with the president’s polls in the tank and a daunting by-election on the horizon, the usual staffing news around the White House is a list of who is leaving. But in an unusual twist, the news on Friday was who isn’t leaving after all.
After announcing her resignation in early July, Kate Bedingfield, the White House communications director and longtime adviser to President Biden, abruptly changed her mind. She had doubted her original decision, colleagues said, and Mr. Biden and Ron Klain, the chief of staff, asked her to reconsider.
“After much thought, discussion and reflection, I have decided to stay,” Ms Bedingfield said in an email to colleagues on Friday. “I’m not done here and there’s so much more good work to do with all of you. I couldn’t be happier and more excited about this amazing – albeit last minute! – development. The work is too important and too energetic and I still have a lot of gas in the tank.”
Mrs Bedingfield’s turnaround, who was… previously reported by CNNThis was due to increased sales in the West Wing, though nowhere comparable to the revolving door of President Donald J. Trump’s administration.
Michael LaRosa, the press secretary for Jill Biden, the first lady, left Friday. Others who have left in recent months include White House press secretary Jen Psaki; Cedric Richmond, a senior adviser to Mr. Biden; Dana Remus, White House counsel; and several White House attorneys, press officers and advisers to Vice President Kamala Harris.
Mr. Klain wanted anyone planning to do this before the end of July to have a stable staff going into the campaign season.
It was a time of mixed news for the president. Its valuation is bleak and the latest data shows the economy has contracted for the second quarter in a row, a possible indicator of a recession. But a wave of action on Capitol Hill has pushed forward his priorities on climate change, health care, gay marriage and industrial policy, possibly beginning a series of victories that had long eluded him.
Ms. Bedingfield has been a key advisor to Mr. Biden since his second term as vice president. During his presidential campaign, she was one of the architects of the message of national recovery that carried him through the primaries and general elections. But some Democrats have complained that the president’s messages have not been focused, forceful, sustained or commanding enough since he took office.
Still, a message from the president’s communicator was welcomed in the West Wing on Friday. “I’m excited that this isn’t me sending you all a cheerful ‘this is my last day’ note,” Ms Bedingfield wrote in her email, “and so excited for all that is to come.”