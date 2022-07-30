Kate Bedingfield, White House Communications Director, Decides to Stay at White House

WASHINGTON — At this point in a government, with the president’s polls in the tank and a daunting by-election on the horizon, the usual staffing news around the White House is a list of who is leaving. But in an unusual twist, the news on Friday was who isn’t leaving after all.

After announcing her resignation in early July, Kate Bedingfield, the White House communications director and longtime adviser to President Biden, abruptly changed her mind. She had doubted her original decision, colleagues said, and Mr. Biden and Ron Klain, the chief of staff, asked her to reconsider.

“After much thought, discussion and reflection, I have decided to stay,” Ms Bedingfield said in an email to colleagues on Friday. “I’m not done here and there’s so much more good work to do with all of you. I couldn’t be happier and more excited about this amazing – albeit last minute! – development. The work is too important and too energetic and I still have a lot of gas in the tank.”