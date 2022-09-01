Kate Beckinsale totes her beloved Persian cat Clive around LA in a carrier

<!–

Animal lover and actress Kate Beckinsale was spotted on Wednesday lugging her cat Clive around in his own luggage carrier in Santa Monica.

The 49-year-old British star cut a casual figure as she stepped into Los Angeles with her adorable Persian in tow.

Kate, who recently divided fans and critics alike when she befriended a fox in her parents’ backyard, carried Clive around in dungarees in a transparent suitcase worth £255.

The Underworld star showed off her slim figure in black skinny-leg jeans and a red singlet, which she paired with stylish lace-up high-heeled boots.

Kate tied her long dark brown locks away from her face and wore black and gold designer sunglasses.

She carried her phone in one hand and held on to Clive’s baggage car as she walked around.

The mother-of-one loves her animals and often makes fans happy when she shares hilarious photos of her pets in her home.

On Sunday, Kate shared photos of herself and Clive lying on swan-shaped inflatables at her Los Angeles home.

Despite the idea that cats hate water, Clive felt right at home on his very own inflatable swan.

The actress, 49, looked sensational in the photos showing off her toned figure in a skimpy pink bikini.

She captioned the entire series of snaps: “You’re never too old, gray, or hairy to discover new pleasures #clive.”

She later added to her Stories: “I’ll never understand why people think Clive looks angry. He loved this and enjoyed it. I fell twice.’

Kate also has an adorable white cat named Willow and an adorable Pomeranian puppy named Myf.

In July, Kate divided fans and critics alike when she befriended a wild baby fox that showed up at her mother’s London home.

The movie star has been enamored with the animal in recent weeks, sharing several clips of herself feeding it and watering it during the UK heat wave.

Just a week ago, Kate shared an adorable photo of the fox sleeping on a porch, captioned: ‘Asleep in or ready for breakfast is Saturday’s big mystery. He went with both.’