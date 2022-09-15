Kate Beckinsale stuns in elegant dress with shiny leather gloves at Prisoner’s Daughter premiere

Kate Beckinsale attended the premiere of Prisoner’s Daughter, which took place Wednesday during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival.

The 49-year-old performer made a big impression at the event as she wore a seriously eye-catching outfit as she posed for several photos on the event’s red carpet.

The actress was also joined at the premiere by the film’s director, Catherine Hardwicke, and her co-star, Brian Cox.

Beckinsale wore a beautiful light pink dress that flared at the bottom during the event.

The Underworld franchise star wore a set of jet black high-heeled shoes with a matching pair of leather sleeves.

The performer added different elements of glamor to her look with different jewelry.

Her gorgeous light brown locks were partially tied up and fell on her back for much of the event.

Hardwicke, 66, stood out wearing a white patterned trouser suit paired with a turtleneck sweater and set of platform sneakers.

The Twilight director wore a set of necklaces and purple-tinted sunglasses.

Cox looked sharp as he wore a checked suit and navy blue shirt at the premiere.

The Succession star was also joined by his wife Nicole during the premiere, as well as much of the film’s cast and crew.

News of Prisoner’s Daughter development was revealed to the public by Deadline last January, when Beckinsale signed up to star in the film.

The film is about a terminally ill former convict whose violent past haunts him as he tries to reconnect with his daughter and grandson.

In addition to Beckinsale and Cox, the film stars Tyson Ritter, Jon Huertas and Ernie Hudson.

Hardwicke spoke to Deadline earlier, saying her position would tell a potentially disturbing, but touching, story.

The filmmaker described Prisoner’s Daughter as “a raw, personal look at a deeply broken family.”

The director then noted that she started working on the project with a firm intention in mind.

“I want to completely immerse the viewer in the intense world of Kate’s character as she, her father and her young son try to heal a family trauma from generation to generation and find a new way forward,” she said.

Producer Marina Grasic further stated that she and her collaborators were delighted to be working with both Hardwicke and the movie star.

“We are honored to work with Catherine and Kate, artists who can bring this important and inspiring story to life,” she said.

Sam Okun, who also produced the film, commented on the impressiveness of Mark Bacci’s screenplay.

“Anyone who has read Mark’s powerful and dramatic script has been stunned by his emotional stories,” he said.