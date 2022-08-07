Kate Beckinsale shows off her long legs in a feathered pink minidress and platform stilettos

Kate Beckinsale took to Instagram on Saturday night to share some fashionable snaps with her pets.

The actress, 49, showed off her long legs in a feathery pink mini dress, which she paired with matching vibrant platform stilettos.

The beauty also teamed up with her adorable Pomeranian Myf and beloved cats Willow and Clive for the standout photos.

Animal lover: Kate Beckinsale took to Instagram on Saturday night to share fashionable snaps with her pets

The Underworld star had her dark brown locks pinned up in a stylish ponytail for the at-home photo shoot.

The Hollywood beauty is adorned with chunky gold earrings and a plaid clutch.

As for glamour, she looked perfect with smokey eye makeup and a hint of pink lipstick.

The star also shared a short clip of her frolicking with her glamorous female boyfriend, who looked sensational in a lilac off-the-shoulder dress.

Kate referenced In-N-Out and their “Animal Style” menu items, including a photo of the fast food chain at the end of her post.

She captioned the beautiful photos “Animal style” and added a pink bow emoji.

Cute: In an instant, she was seen kicking her leg

Kate often shows off her four-legged companions on her social media. Last year, she shared how her cats helped her through the quarantine.

“There are a few cats, but one of them likes to dress up more than the other, so he’s a little more visible,” she said of Clive. “That happened to me during the pandemic. That’s what took the toll,” she said Live with Kelly and Ryan.

The proud cat mom also said she built her pets a “cat tank” using an Amazon box and a Roomba.

“I bought a Roomba just for this. [Clive] love it there! He says, “You finally got me a scooter.”‘