Kate Beckinsale, Reese Witherspoon and Halle Berry share experiences of Christmas Eve activities

A host of stars got into the Christmas spirit as they shared cheery well wishes to their social media followers while celebrating Christmas Eve.

Kate Beckinsale was one of the first celebrities to take to Instagram with outtakes from her festivities.

Reese Witherspoon, Jessica Simpson, Halle Berry and more joined in as they uploaded their favorite moments.

Kate, 49, was cheerful and typically classy as she uploaded several photos of her time with loved ones.

The Underworld actress showed off her personality in a big, eye-catching pale pink hair bow.

She paired it with an oversized soft green mesh jumper, light wash jeans and black lace-up boots with sky-high heels.

The silver screen siren wrote in a caption to her 5.5 million followers: “Merry Christmas Eve from all my favorite people to all your favorite people.”

Beckinsale, who hails from the UK, completed her look with a shaggy pink coat.

An assortment of her photos were taken outside what appeared to be a large estate decorated with Christmas decorations.

Snow fell outside the house and the chic superstar wore glamorous dark sunglasses as she posed with friends.

The TV and movie star’s appearance later changed on the Instagram carousel, when she showed off a new look: a checkered burgundy dress with a plunging square neckline.

Reese Witherspoon started the day with a morning walk and took her dog Major with her.

She shared a smiling selfie taken on the porch outside her house with her 28.7 million followers.

‘Vacation is just more fun with dogs! Lots of dogs,” she wrote in a caption for the post, which featured two of her canines.

The Little Fires Everywhere actress added dog- and Christmas-themed emojis as she added the names of her pets, writing, “Major + Minnie.”

Minnie portrait: Reese dressed her cute dog in a festive Christmas tree sweater

Jessica Simpson, 42, showed off her holiday style as she posed in front of a red Christmas tree in what looked like her home office.

The blonde pop star turned mogul wore her locks parted in the middle and a straight style that fell over her chest.

The Texas native wore a blue button-down shirt with colorful trim and a blue fur coat with a plush black collar.

She put on oversized round sunglasses and smiled, drawing attention to her plump pout and bright red lipstick.

Jessica’s ten-year-old daughter Maxwell was in the spirit of giving when she stopped by Agoura Hills Animal Rescue in California.

Simpson, who is married to former pro athlete Eric Johnson, shared a photo of the pre-teen visiting the shelter.

She wrote in the caption, “Yesterday Maxwell came home from a visit to @animalrescueah and decided to make dog, cat and bunny treats for the whole gang!”

Maxwell, who the singer sometimes calls Maxi, smiled in front of an outdoor Christmas tree, dressed in brown and black plaid pajamas.

Meanwhile, Halle Berry enjoyed Christmas Eve with her family and shared a cute selfie of the day.

The 56-year-old Ohio resident wore a Santa hat as she held a paper-wrapped gift with partner Van Hunt’s face on it.

The 52-year-old musician also wore a Santa hat in the photos as he flashed a wide grin across the patterned paper.

The award-winning actress also shared a photo of a heart-shaped ornament hanging from a lit-up tree.

It hung on a red ribbon and had a white background with the names of her loved ones written all over it.

The monikers were outlined in thin lines that looked like puzzle pieces and there was a small heart inset that read, “This is us.”

The names of her children – Nahla and Maceo – belonged to the group, as well as the name of Van’s son Drake.

Paris Hilton already got into the Christmas spirit by taking a trip down memory lane.

The 41-year-old hotel heiress took to Instagram to upload several throwback photos from Christmas past.

The beauty, who tied the knot with Carter Reum last year, fondly recalled her childhood vacations.

She addressed her 21.3 million fans, writing in the caption, “Happy Holidays! I have the most magical memories of Christmas as a child.’

As for her current celebrations, she posted outtakes from an island getaway while sailing on a yacht.

The DJ and singer recorded a video saying to her fans, “Merry Christmas Eve from paradise,” but they didn’t specify where she was.

The impressive, luxurious boat was decorated with, among other things, a tall tree decorated with ornaments and an arch.

A turquoise blue ocean was visible behind the yacht and Christmas music played in the background.