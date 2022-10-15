Kate Beckinsale looks casual in a comfy cream jumper as she enjoys a shopping trip in Beverly Hills

<!–

Kate Beckinsale cut a casual figure as she enjoyed a shopping trip at the trendy Kitson store in Beverley Hills on Friday.

The Hollywood star, 49, looked effortlessly chic in a cream knit sweater and white top.

She completed the comfortable ensemble in form-fitting leggings and wore stylish glasses.

Kate styled her brunette locked in a messy bun, while opting for a light palette of makeup, showing off her natural beauty.

The star seemed to have a hard time deciding, as she picked up several sweaters before choosing a green hoodie.

Kate enjoyed some downtime while on the promotion path for her new movie, Prisoner’s Daughter, starring opposite Succession actor Brian Cox.

News of Prisoner’s Daughter’s development was revealed to the public by Deadline last January, when Kate signed up to appear in the film.

The film is about a terminally ill former convict whose violent past haunts him as he tries to reconnect with his daughter and grandson.

In addition to Kate and Brian, the film also features artists such as Tyson Ritter, Jon Huertas and Ernie Hudson.

Director Catherine Hardwicke previously spoke to Deadline, saying her feature film would tell a potentially disturbing, but touching, story.

The filmmaker described Prisoner’s Daughter as “a raw, personal look at a deeply broken family.”

The director then noted that she started working on the project with a firm intention in mind.

“I want to completely immerse the viewer in the intense world of Kate’s character as she, her father and her young son try to heal a family trauma from generation to generation and find a new way forward,” she said.