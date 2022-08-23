Kate Beckinsale is ‘busy doin’ nothing’ in T-Shirt and jeans while out in Santa Monica

She is known for her gorgeous looks on the red carpet.

But Kate Beckinsale managed to make a statement in a much more casual ensemble.

The 49-year-old actress wore a T-shirt that read ‘busy doin’ nothing’ on Monday while she was out in Santa Monica.

Fashion statement: Kate Beckinsale wore a T-shirt that read ‘busy doin’ nothing’ on Monday while out in Santa Monica.

She paired the message-sending top with skinny jeans and black leather platform boots.

The Pearl Harbor actress wore a pair of rectangular black designer shades, a gold necklace and earrings.

Her signature brunette locks were styled up in a messy bun while she accentuated her natural looks with complementary makeup.

Rocking it: The 49-year-old actress combined the message by sending a top with skinny jeans and black leather lace-up boots with platform soles

Lighting it: Kate was later seen enjoying a smoke on the passenger side of a red vehicle

Kate was later seen enjoying a smoke on the passenger side of a red vehicle.

This comes a week after she showed herself getting inked, with a sweet tattoo tribute to her mom Judy Loe and daughter Lily Sheen.

The actress posted an Instagram photo last week, where she snapped her inner arm, which now has the word “mama” inked twice in a different handwriting.

The tattoos are dedicated to “the two I will kill and die for,” Kate explained in her caption, sharing another photo of her mother Judy, 75, and daughter Lily, 23.

Family First: This comes a week after she showed off getting inked and showing a sweet tattoo tribute to her mom Judy Loe and daughter Lily Sheen

The family photo shows Lily wrapping her arms around her grandmother Judy and kissing her on the head.

Kate and her mother, who is also an actress, are famously close, with Kate being the only child of Judy and her late father, Richard Beckinsale.

Dad star Richard died at the age of 31 in 1978, when Kate was only five years old, after having a heart attack all night.

Kate’s daughter Lily also follows in the footsteps of the family and gets acting roles.

Fresh ink: The actress posted an Instagram snap last Tuesday, where she snapped her inner arm, which now has the word “mama” inked twice in a different handwriting

Lily, whose father is Kate’s actor ex Michael Sheen, made her film debut as Addy Cage in Tom Gormican’s The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, which was released in April.

The rising star recently admitted that Kate was trying to stop her from following her into the arts.

‘[My mum] I certainly would have preferred to have become a surgeon,” Lily told People magazine.

“But I don’t think that was on the cards! You wouldn’t want me to have surgery, and I think she knows that!’

Sweet: The tattoos are dedicated to ‘the two I will kill and die for,’ Kate explained in her caption, sharing another photo of her mother Judy, 75, and daughter Lily, 23

Mother-daughter bond: Kate and her mother, who is also an actress, are famously close, with Kate being the only child of Judy and her late father, Richard Beckinsale

“Both of my parents would have accepted anything I did, which was incredibly lucky,” she added.

As for Kate, next up is her role in Catherine Hardwicke’s thriller Prisoner’s Daughter, which will premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September.

In it, Kate portrays mother-of-one Maxine, who reconnects with her abusive, dying father (Brian Cox) after his early release from prison.

The Elder Scrolls Online actress will begin filming her role as top-tier CIA agent Avery Graves in Pierre Morel’s action movie Canary Black from “late 2022.” Deadline.

Kate has also completed production of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Charlie Day’s directorial debut, El Tonto, a comedy about an accidental celebrity.

Loss: Kate’s father, Richard, sadly passed away at the age of 31 in 1979, after suffering an overnight heart attack (Kate and her parents pictured in 1978)