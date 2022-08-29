Kate Beckinsale flaunts her incredible figure in a bandeau bikini

<!–

She often delights fans with her antics that involve her beloved cat Clive.

And Kate Beckinsale revealed she was enjoying a pool day with her furry boyfriend on Sunday when she took to Instagram to share snaps of the couple reclined on swan-shaped inflatables at her Los Angeles home.

The actress, 49, looked sensational in the photos showing off her toned figure in a skimpy pink bikini.

The piece emphasized her tight tummy and roomy plunging neckline, while accessorizing it with a few wayfarer shades.

Kate wasn’t the only one dressed to impress, as her house cat modeled denim dungarees.

She captioned the entire series of snaps: “You’re never too old, gray, or hairy to discover new pleasures #clive.”

She later added to her Stories: “I’ll never understand why people think Clive looks angry. He loved this and enjoyed it. I fell twice.’

Before enjoying her pool day, Kate shared a sweet tribute to her mother on her 75th birthday.

She uploaded a series of photos of her mother Judy Loe, captioned: ‘Celebrating my exceptionally beautiful mum who is 75 and couldn’t be a fox anymore. And is also a genius at recycling old outfits and making them look cool.

‘Picture 2 is a pair of overalls she wore to a play at the Manchester Royal Fair in 1984. Picture 3 is one of my father’s sweaters from 1977.’

Kate cheekily added a photo of a topless woman with a painting of a dog on her bare breasts as she joked: ‘Pic 5 is to see who is paying attention and also because yesterday was #internationaldogday and I forgot #mum. ‘

The pair are famously close, with Kate being the only child of Judy and her late father, Richard Beckinsale.

Richard sadly passed away at the age of 31, after having a heart attack all night.

Actress Kate has shown that the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree, because both her parents were also actors in their heyday.

Kate is often active on Instagram and last week the animal lover announced that she was participating in a goat yoga class.

The actress took to Instagram to share the sweet video with her 5.4 million followers as she kissed the animal while sitting on the floor in her gym clothes.

She looked fabulous in black Nike leggings that she paired with a matching crop top that flashed her tight midriff.

Kate cut a glamorous figure in a radiant makeup palette with dark smokey eyeshadow and nude lipstick.

She wrote: ‘Literally ideal day. Brace yourself for at least six months of goat content @hellocrittercare’

Hello Critter Care offers goat yoga classes, where the friendly animals interact with participants during their training.