Kate Beckinsale displays her toned physique in a tangerine bandeau bikini to celebrate Labor Day

Kate Beckinsale looked nothing short of sensational as she slipped into a bandeau bikini on Sunday as she celebrated Labor Day.

The actress, 49, showed off her stunning figure in the two-piece tangerine she uploaded to her Instagram Stories.

Kate turned up the heat as she struck sultry poses as she enjoyed the annual vacation.

Another image saw the Underworld star wearing her long locks in a messy bun while showing off her toned and bronzed arms.

The actress layered two gold necklaces to embellish her stunning look.

The photos come after Kate gave a nod to her British heritage on Friday when she wore an £8 Greggs swimsuit from their line with store Primark at her California home.

The screen star made known her fondness for the bakery chain, finishing her look with a big fascinator, while joking that the outfit could be taken “from day to night.”

Kate showed off her incredible figure in the crew neck number adorned with the deli’s logo.

To complete her fun look, she added a chunky patent leather belt and a pair of vintage earrings as she pulled her brunette locks into a chic up-do.

Kate captioned the post: “Everyone relax – it’s possible to wear a Gregg’s swimsuit from day to night PANIC OVER.”

Following the sold-out success of the first Greggs x Primark fashion collection earlier this year, the two high street brands reunited this summer for a new range.

The new 21-piece Greggs x Primark festival collection features new items including cycling shorts, bodysuits, basketball jerseys, varsity jackets and shoes.

The second collection will see the return of popular items from the first collection, including the Greggs bucket hat and sausage roll boxer shorts.

Sausage roll lovers who want to take their festival outfit to the next level can use accessories with bum bags and sliders.