Kate Beckinsale channels her inner catwoman in skin-tight latex at Demi Lovato’s 30th birthday bash 

Kate Beckinsale channeled her inner catwoman as she slipped into a form-fitting latex skirt dress Wednesday for Demi Lovato’s 30th birthday party in Los Angeles.

The actress, 49, made sure to turn heads in the edgy ensemble as she teetered on a pair of sky-high platform heels.

Kate just looked sensational showing off her incredible figure in the sexy long sleeve glove style ensemble with peplum shoulders.

Kate opted for a glamorous face with makeup, complete with a feline eyeliner and pink lip gloss.

She pulled her dark brown locks back into a high ponytail and added a set of glitzy earrings.

Elsewhere, singer Demi dialed her 30s in style as she slipped on a daring fishnet dress over a thigh-length red slip.

Kate’s outing comes as she seemed in good spirits when a goat walked up to her last week and took a treat from her mouth.

The actress took to Instagram to share the sweet video with her 5.4 million followers, in which she kissed the animal while sitting on the floor in her gym clothes.

She looked fabulous in black Nike leggings that she paired with a matching crop top that flashed her tight midriff.

Kate cut a glamorous figure in a radiant makeup palette with dark smokey eyeshadow and nude lipstick.

She wrote: ‘Literally ideal day. Brace yourself for at least six months of goat content @hellocrittercare’

Hello Critter Care offers goat yoga classes, where the friendly animals interact with participants during their training.