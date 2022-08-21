Kate Beckinsale beams as a GOAT takes a treat from her mouth in a sweet Instagram video

Kate Beckinsale seemed delighted when a goat walked up to her on Saturday and took a treat from her mouth.

The actress, 49, took to Instagram to share the sweet video with her 5.4 million followers, in which she kissed the animal while sitting on the floor in her gym clothes.

She looked fabulous in black Nike leggings that she paired with a matching crop top that flashed her tight midriff.

The beauty styled her long accentuated brunette locks in a chic ponytail that fell in loose waves.

Kate cut a glamorous figure in a radiant palette of makeup with a dark smoky eyeshadow and nude lipstick.

She wrote: ‘Literally ideal day. Brace yourself for at least six months of goat content @hellocrittercare’

Hello Critter Care offers goat yoga classes, where the friendly animals interact with participants during their training.

Earlier this week, Kate showed off her new ink when she paid tribute to her mother Judy Loe and daughter Lily Sheen.

She shared the sweet tattoo tribute by breaking her inner arm, which now has the word “mama” inked twice in different handwritings.

The tattoos are dedicated to “the two I will kill and die for,” Kate explained in her caption, sharing another photo of her mother Judy, 75, and daughter Lily, 23.

The family photo shows Lily wrapping her arms around her grandmother Judy and kissing her on the head.

Kate and her mother, who is also an actress, are famously close, with Kate being the only child of Judy and her late father, Richard Beckinsale.

Dad star Richard died at the age of 31 in 1978, when Kate was only five years old, after having a heart attack all night.

Kate’s daughter Lily also follows in the footsteps of the family and gets acting roles.

Lily, whose father is Kate’s actor ex Michael Sheen, made her film debut as Addy Cage in Tom Gormican’s The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, which was released in April.

The rising star recently admitted that Kate was trying to stop her from following her into the arts.

‘[My mum] I certainly would have preferred to have become a surgeon,” Lily told People magazine.

“But I don’t think that was on the cards! You wouldn’t want me to have surgery, and I think she knows that!’

“Both of my parents would have accepted anything I did, which was incredibly lucky,” she added.

As for Kate, next up is her role in Catherine Hardwicke’s thriller Prisoner’s Daughter, which will premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September.

In it, Kate portrays mother-of-one Maxine, who reconnects with her abusive, dying father (Brian Cox) after his early release from prison.

The Elder Scrolls Online actress will begin filming her role as top-level CIA agent Avery Graves in Pierre Morel’s action movie Canary Black from “late 2022,” according to Deadline.

Kate has also completed production of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Charlie Day’s directorial debut, El Tonto, a comedy about an accidental celebrity.

Loss: Kate’s father, Richard, sadly passed away at the age of 31 in 1979, following an overnight heart attack (Kate and her parents pictured in 1978)