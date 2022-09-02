Kate Beckinsale, 49, wears a GREGGS swimsuit complete with fascinator in Los Angeles

<!–

She may have lived in Los Angeles for several years.

But Kate Beckinsale gave a nod to her British heritage on Friday when she wore a Greggs bathing suit at her California home.

The actress, 49, made known her fondness for the bakery chain, finishing her look with a big fascinator as she joked that the outfit could “be taken from day to night.”

Kate showed off her incredible figure in the crew neck number adorned with the deli’s logo.

To complete her fun look, she added a chunky patent leather belt and a pair of vintage earrings as she pulled her brunette locks into a chic updo.

Kate captioned the post: “Everyone relax – it’s possible to wear a Gregg’s swimsuit from day to night PANIC OVER.”

So cute! It’s because Kate couldn’t contain her smile on Monday when she took to Instagram to share a gallery of photos posing next to her dog at her Los Angeles home.

The actress looked sensational in the photos posing up a storm while sitting on the side of a beige wooden hammock.

The beauty cut a summery figure in a glamorous blue and pink paisley midi caftan that fell off one shoulder.

She elevated her slender body in a pair of towering beige strappy heels that donned a huge platform while her tiny doggy was between her feet.

Kate swept up her accentuated brunette locks in a chic bun from a center part and adorned with a pair of gold cross earrings.

The star completed her summed up look with large black sunglasses and a radiant makeup palette, including a pink lipstick and matching blush.