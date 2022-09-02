WhatsNew2Day
Kate Beckinsale, 49, wears a GREGGS swimsuit complete with fascinator in Los Angeles

Entertainment
By Merry

"You can look at it from day to night!" Kate Beckinsale, 49, wears a GREGGS swimsuit complete with a huge fascinator in Los Angeles

By Laura Parkin for Mailonline

Published: 08:41, September 2, 2022

She may have lived in Los Angeles for several years.

But Kate Beckinsale gave a nod to her British heritage on Friday when she wore a Greggs bathing suit at her California home.

The actress, 49, made known her fondness for the bakery chain, finishing her look with a big fascinator as she joked that the outfit could “be taken from day to night.”

Quirky: Kate Beckinsale, 49, gave a nod to her British heritage on Friday when she wore a Greggs swimsuit at her California home

Kate showed off her incredible figure in the crew neck number adorned with the deli’s logo.

To complete her fun look, she added a chunky patent leather belt and a pair of vintage earrings as she pulled her brunette locks into a chic updo.

Kate captioned the post: “Everyone relax – it’s possible to wear a Gregg’s swimsuit from day to night PANIC OVER.”

Fun: Kate captioned the post: 'Everybody relax - it's possible to wear Gregg's swimsuit from day to night PANIC OVER'

So cute! It's because Kate couldn't contain her smile on Monday when she took to Instagram to share a gallery of photos posing next to her dog at her Los Angeles home.

It’s because Kate couldn’t contain her smile on Monday when she took to Instagram to share a gallery of photos posing next to her dog at her Los Angeles home.

The actress looked sensational in the photos posing up a storm while sitting on the side of a beige wooden hammock.

The beauty cut a summery figure in a glamorous blue and pink paisley midi caftan that fell off one shoulder.

Looks good: The actress looked sensational in the photos as she posed a storm while sitting on a beige hammock in large black sunglasses

She elevated her slender body in a pair of towering beige strappy heels that donned a huge platform while her tiny doggy was between her feet.

Kate swept up her accentuated brunette locks in a chic bun from a center part and adorned with a pair of gold cross earrings.

The star completed her summed up look with large black sunglasses and a radiant makeup palette, including a pink lipstick and matching blush.

Soaking up the sun: The beauty cut a summery figure in a glamorous blue and pink paisley kaftan that fell from one shoulder

