Kate Beckinsale, 49, slips into a skin-tight latex mini dress for Demi Lovato’s 30th birthday bash

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Kate Beckinsale made hearts beat faster when she donned a form-fitting latex dress in a series of sizzling snaps shared on her Instagram on Thursday.

The actress, 49, made sure to turn heads in the edgy ensemble as she staggered in a pair of sky-high platform heels before heading to Demi Lovato’s 30th birthday party in LA on Wednesday.

Kate just looked sensational showing off her incredible figure in the sexy long sleeve glove style ensemble with peplum shoulders.

Wow! Kate Beckinsale made hearts beat faster as she slipped into a form-fitting latex dress in a slew of sizzling snaps shared on her Instagram on Thursday

Kate opted for a glamorous face with makeup, complete with a feline eyeliner and pink lip gloss.

She pulled her dark brown locks back into a high ponytail and added a set of glitzy earrings.

In her caption, she wrote, “Squeaky squeak squeak @janedoelatex and happy birthday @ddlovato.”

Stars attending the hitmaker Heart Attack’s party included her new boyfriend Jute$, as well as Paris Hilton, Kristen Stewart, Paris JacksonAshley Benson and Kaia Gerber.

Out of this world: The actress, 49, made sure to turn heads in the edgy ensemble as she staggered in a pair of sky-high platform heels for Demi Lovato’s 30th birthday bash in LA

Playful: In her caption she wrote: ‘Beep beep beep @janedoelatex and happy birthday @ddlovato’

It comes after Kate seemed cheerful when a goat walked up to her last week and took a treat from her mouth.

The actress took to Instagram to share the sweet video with her 5.4 million followers, in which she kissed the animal while sitting on the floor in her gym clothes.

She looked fabulous in black Nike leggings that she paired with a matching crop top that flashed her tight midriff.

Kate cut a glamorous figure in a radiant makeup palette with dark smokey eyeshadow and nude lipstick.

She wrote: ‘Literally ideal day. Brace yourself for at least six months of goat content @hellocrittercare’

Hello Critter Care offers goat yoga classes, where the friendly animals interact with participants during their training.