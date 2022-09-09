Kate Beckinsale, 49, flaunts her toned abs in an extravagant metallic gown during NYFW

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Kate Beckinsale showed off her incredible figure as she hit the runway at New York Fashion Week on Friday.

The actress, 49, showed off her slim figure in an extroverted metallic Naeem Khan dress as she concluded his show at the city’s Sony Hall.

The ensemble featured a cropped bodice and matching skirt that were embellished with silver in an art deco design.

Strut: Kate Beckinsale, 49, showed off her incredible figure as she hit the runway at New York Fashion Week on Friday

With see-through sleeves, it also had a high neckline and cuffs that wrapped around her tight arms.

Kate put her stuff on sky-high heels and topped off the look with a pair of chandelier earrings.

The Serendipity star wore her shiny locks high in a bun while accentuating her youthful features with a radiant makeup palette.

Pose: The actress showed off her slender figure in an extroverted metallic Naeem Khan dress as she concluded his show at the city’s Sony Hall

Model References: The ensemble featured a cropped bodice and matching skirt embellished with silver in an art deco design

Kate glided down the runway with a sultry look on her face before posing for the cameras and turning to show the outfit from behind.

Naeem, 64, launched the label in 2003 and is known for its beautiful evening and wedding dresses.

His dresses have been worn by First Lady Michelle Obama and Princess of Wales Kate Middleton.

Shiny: The Serendipity star wore her shiny locks high in a bun while accentuating her youthful features with a radiant makeup palette

Backstage: Naeem, 64 (left) launched the label in 2003 and is known for its beautiful evening and bridal gowns

Sparkling: Kate glided down the runway with a sultry look on her face before posing for the cameras and turning to show the outfit from behind

Star-studded TV personality Ryan Seacrest, 47, and model Joy Corrigan, 27.

Later, Kate made her departure in a more casual look as she donned ripped jeans and a plaid blazer.

Shielding her eyes behind oversized shades, she slipped onto huge platforms as she was led to her car by designer Naeem.

Designer: The designers’ dresses were worn by First Lady Michelle Obama and Princess of Wales Kate Middleton

Radiant: Kate appeared in her element as she was cheered on at the show’s finale

Model: Model Joy Corrigan sat in the star-studded crowd and looked stunning in a deep floral dress.

The friends giggled and hugged as they parted ways after celebrating a successful show.

It comes after Kate slipped into a bandeau bikini while celebrating Labor Day earlier this month.

The actress again showed off her stunning figure in the two-piece tangerine she uploaded to her Instagram Stories.

Front row: American Idol host Ryan Seacrest sat in the front row and looked neat in a dark suit

Home time: Later, Kate made her departure in a more casual look as she donned ripped jeans and a plaid blazer

Bye! L Shielding her eyes behind oversized shades, she slipped on huge platforms as she was led to her car by designer Naeem (right)

Kate turned up the heat as she struck sultry poses as she enjoyed the annual vacation.

Another image saw the Underworld star wearing her long locks in a messy bun while showing off her toned and bronzed arms.

The actress layered two gold necklaces to embellish her stunning look.