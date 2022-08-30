Kate Beckinsale, 49, cuts a stylish figure as she lounges on a hammock with her pooch in LA

<!–

Kate Beckinsale couldn’t hold back her smile on Monday when she shared a photo gallery on Instagram of photos posing next to her dog at her Los Angeles home.

The actress, 49, looked sensational in the photos as she posed a storm while sitting on the side of a beige wooden hammock.

The beauty cut a summery figure in a glamorous blue and pink paisley midi caftan that fell off one shoulder.

She elevated her slender body in a pair of towering beige strappy heels that donned a huge platform while her tiny doggy was between her feet.

Kate swept up her accentuated brunette locks in a chic bun from a center part and adorned with a pair of gold cross earrings.

The star completed her summed up look with large black sunglasses and a radiant makeup palette, including a pink lipstick and matching blush.

Earlier this week, Kate revealed she was enjoying a pool day with her other furry friend when she uploaded snaps of the couple reclining on swan-shaped inflatables.

The beauty looked sensational in the photos as she showed off her toned figure in a skimpy pink bikini.

The piece emphasized her taut tummy and roomy plunging neckline while accessorizing with a few Wayfarer shades.

Kate wasn’t the only one dressed to impress, as her house cat modeled denim dungarees.

She captioned the entire series of snaps: “You’re never too old, gray, or hairy to discover new pleasures #clive.”

She later added to her Stories: “I’ll never understand why people think Clive looks angry. He loved this and enjoyed it. I fell twice.’

Kate is the daughter of Judy Law and the late Richard Beckinsale, who sadly passed away at the age of 31 after suffering an overnight heart attack.

Actress Kate has shown that the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree, because both her parents were also actors in their heyday.

Kate is often active on Instagram and last week the animal lover announced that she was participating in a goat yoga class.

The actress took to Instagram to share the sweet video with her 5.4 million followers as she kissed the animal while sitting on the floor in her gym clothes.

She looked fabulous in black Nike leggings that she paired with a matching crop top that flashed her tight midriff.

Kate cut a glamorous figure in a radiant makeup palette with dark smokey eyeshadow and nude lipstick.

She wrote: ‘Literally ideal day. Brace yourself for at least six months of goat content @hellocrittercare’

Hello Critter Care offers goat yoga classes, where the friendly animals interact with participants during their training.