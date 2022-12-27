Kate and William use ‘gestures’ to become more ‘hands off’ parents, body language expert says

She said: “William was affectionate with Harry back then, just as George is with Louis now.”

Judi compared George’s behavior towards Louis to old images of Will and Harry.

The three children greeted well-wishers during the annual Christmas walk.

Judi James, a body language expert, said they are using ‘intentional gestures’

Kate and William have made “intentional gestures” to become more “hands-off” parents with their older children as George has taken a “protective role” over his younger brother Louis, a body expert has said.

King Charles joined the rest of the royal family on their traditional Christmas walk to St Mary Magdalene in Sandringham, Norfolk on Sunday.

It was the first Christmas the royal family had spent without Queen Elizabeth after her death in September.

Judi James, a body language expert, said Mirror how the couple made several “intentional gestures” to show how they are now becoming more “hands-off” parents with their older children, George and Charlotte.

The Princess of Wales walks hand in hand with her youngest son, Louis, on her traditional Christmas walk.

Body language expert Judi James said George has morphed into the ‘big brother watching over four-year-old Louis’, as he is pictured reaching for his little brother’s hand.

Judi said seven-year-old Charlotte was ‘running ahead’ on her way to church.

She added: “George has gone from the rather shy-looking boy holding his father’s hand to the older brother watching over four-year-old Louis.”

Judi said: “One of the sweetest and most poignant body language cues was seeing George using rituals of touching, chatting and bending to indicate that he is now in the role of ‘watchdog’ protector and monitor for his younger children.” brother Louis.

Cheeky Louis also took charge, as he was filmed running after the family so he could give Charlotte a bouquet of flowers.

She also tugged on Kate’s hand as she grew impatient during the walk.

Judi explained that as William reached out to touch George’s back and leaned into him, George displayed these same actions to his ‘playful’ younger brother.

He then compared these gestures to old images of Harry and William growing up.

Judi said: “After the filming of a young William and Harry growing up together that was shown on Harry’s Netflix show, it seemed like a touching mirror image of how their sibling relationship was formed before they grew and fell apart.”

“William was affectionate with Harry back then, just like George is now with Louis.”

George walks confidently with his father, the Prince of Wales, to greet well-wishers on Christmas Day.

After the Christmas Day service at St Mary Magdalene Church on the Norfolk estate, senior royals Charlotte and George greeted well-wishers together, while ouis

A handshake from Louis! The young royal followed in the footsteps of his parents, the Prince and Princess of Wales, to meet with his supporters.

William will not tolerate others speaking negatively about Prince Harry despite his “anger and sadness” over the Netflix documentary, according to inside sources.

As the royals entered the church, the camera captured a sweet moment of brotherly love as Prince George stepped up to lead his younger brother, who took his first Christmas Day walk.

But Louis proved that it’s a natural when he flashed a sweet smile for the camera as he walked towards the church.

The mischievous young prince also picked up a feathered Santa toy from a well-wisher, which he took with him as his mother spoke to a little girl who had come out to say hello.

Although they are much older than him, it was only the second time Prince George, nine, and Princess Charlotte, seven, attended due to cancellations for 2020 and 2021 at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

While Prince Louis looked adorable in a black coat and pair of shorts (traditional for young royal children up to the age of eight), his older sister Charlotte wore the same burgundy coat she appeared in at the service. Christmas carols Together at Christmas broadcast on ITV1 on Christmas Eve.

During the service at Westminster Abbey, which had been hosted by her mother Kate, Charlotte was front and center, laughing at the Dean of Westminster’s anecdote about his cat’s fondness for tinsel and lighting up as Hugh Bonneville read. an excerpt from Paddington Bear in tribute to Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth.

While greeting royal fans at the Sandringham estate, the Princess of Wales told a well-wisher her children have “been given a lot of beautiful things” this year but “got off to quite an early start”.