Kate and William share never-before-seen wedding portrait: Prince and Princess of Wales release stunning image to mark their 13th wedding anniversary

A never-before-seen wedding portrait of the Prince and Princess of Wales was released this afternoon to mark the couple’s 13th anniversary.

Kate, who is undergoing chemotherapy for an undisclosed cancer, married future king Prince William at Westminster Abbey in 2011 after eight years of dating.

The couple faces their toughest challenge yet amid the princess’ diagnosis, with Kate asking for time, space and privacy as she continues her treatment.

Today, the Kensington Palace account on

The couple’s official wedding photographer was Hugo Burnand, but they also hired Pilkington as a private photographer. Ms Pilkington is also the photographer who took the photograph of King Charles and Queen Camilla published last Friday.

Last month, Kate praised her husband William for his support during “an incredibly difficult couple of months for our whole family” in an emotional message to the nation as she announced her health news.

“Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and peace of mind,” she said.

Kate, 42, said her diagnosis came as a huge shock and that she and William “have been doing everything they can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family.”

The prince returned to work after the Easter holidays, when the Welsh spent quality time with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Louis celebrated his sixth birthday on Tuesday and Charlotte will turn nine on May 2.

William and Kate posted a new, unedited photo of Louis directly to social media to commemorate the young man’s big day, thank his well-wishers and avoid the uproar over the princess’s digitally altered Mother’s Day photo.

The prince will carry out engagements in the north-east this week, visiting an Earthshot Prize finalist company making low-carbon building materials in Seaham and opening James’s Place, a center offering free, life-saving treatment to suicidal men. in Newcastle on Tuesday.

Life partners for more than 20 years, William and Kate met at the University of St Andrews in Fife, Scotland, and became friends before embarking on a romance.

William said in their engagement interview: “We obviously both have a great time together, we both have a really good sense of humor about things.”

The princess called him a “loving boyfriend” who “supported me a lot in the good times and also in the bad times.”

They married in a grand fairytale ceremony at Westminster Abbey on April 29, 2011, with the Gothic church’s tree-lined aisle.

The bride wore an intricate ivory dress with lace appliqués and floral details designed by Sarah Burton of Alexander McQueen, while the groom wore the red tunic of the Irish Guards.

William and Kate welcomed their first child, George, in 2013, followed by Charlotte in 2015 and Louis in 2018.

They have shared ups and downs, from the arrival of their children and the celebration of the Jubilees to the death of the late Queen and, most recently, the King’s cancer diagnosis, and they kept their counsel amidst the accusations leveled against them by the Duke and the Duchess of Sussex as a result. of Harry and Meghan’s separation from the royal family.

Thirteen is superstitiously considered an unlucky number, but it is also known as the baker’s dozen, dating back to medieval times when they added an extra loaf to avoid being whipped for overcharging customers for their regulated products.

Thirteenth wedding anniversaries are traditionally celebrated with the gift of lace.