Kate and Rio Ferdinand’s son Cree joins in on their workout session

Kate and Rio Ferdinand have shared a sweet video of their son participating in their fun Monday morning workout.

The former TOWIE star, 31, and football expert husband Rio, 43, who tied the knot in 2019 at an extravagant wedding ceremony in Turkey, often take 23-month-old son Cree to the gym.

He seemed to be having the time of his life as he held on to the gate where he was held back for security reasons and jumped up and down, imitating his mother and father.

Alongside the adorable video, the couple wrote: “What happens between sets…”

Kate showed off her incredible figure in black tights and a top, paired with sporty sneakers.

Meanwhile, Rio cut a casual figure in a gray t-shirt, black shorts and trainers as he worked on his muscular physique.

It comes after the couple enjoyed a romantic getaway to the city of love to celebrate three years of marriage together.

The couple started dating in 2017 and they got married in an extravagant wedding ceremony in Turkey in 2019.

And it seems the honeymoon phase is certainly not over yet, as the lovebirds couldn’t keep their hands off each other while they were away for the weekend, kid-free, in Paris.

The romantic Instagram reel kicks off with the couple boarding the Eurostar train from London to Paris, with the couple donning their comfortable travel clothes before switching to their fashionable Parisian numbers.

Kate captioned the Sunday night post, “PARI you were everything, celebrating three years of marriage,” featuring the French flag and heart emojis.

Rio turned the camera around to show it was a couples-only holiday and said ‘No kids around’, while Kate joked, ‘We’re pretty sweetie!’

Several snaps and short videos showed the couple standing next to the Eiffel Tower in the center of the French capital, enjoying a few cocktails and fancy meals.

Another clip showed Kate and her husband Rio riding an electric scooter, with Kate wearing a beige jacket and a black leather Fendi bum bag worn over her shoulder, and the pair both wearing sunglasses, holding Rio as he drove through. the busy roads of Paris.

In the evening Kate wore a blue and burnt orange co-ord midi skirt from Zara with her golden locks slicked back in a low bun.

Rio looked suave in his classic plain white tee, black pants and slim black collared jacket and white trainers.

The couple in love enjoyed an evening at an Italian restaurant where they shared a shot of limoncello with waiters and ended the evening on the balcony of their hotel room with a bottle of champagne.

Stunning: Kate, pictured left posing by the Eiffel Tower, and in the evenings, wearing a blue and burnt orange co-ord midi skirt with her gold locks slicked back in a low bun