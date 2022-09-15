Kate and Lila Moss pose for Warhol inspired Hilfiger campaign

Kate Moss has joined forces with her lookalike daughter Lila Moss for a new Andy Warhol-inspired fashion campaign for Tommy Hilfiger.

Supermodel Kate, 48, looked stunning in the new campaign, sporting a few preppy looks, including a blue belted jacket, fishnets and over-the-knee boots. In another shot, she was wearing cream pants with a shirt and tie, and a brown waistcoat with a belt.

Lila, 19, wore a brown monogrammed “TH” jumper dress, a matching hat and tight fishnet stocking as she showcased the collection.

Dressed to Impress: Kate Moss, 48, (left) took to preppy style as she played with lookalike daughter Lila, 19, (right) for an Andy Warhol-inspired fashion campaign for Tommy Hilfiger in New York in photos which were released on Thursday

The fashionable mother-daughter duo appeared alongside drummer Travis Barker in the fall 2022 promo. Soo Joo Park, Georgia Palmer, Jon Batiste, Anthony Ramos, Lady Bunny, Steve Wiebe and others can also be seen.

The look is inspired by pop artist Warhol’s famous Factory in New York City.

The fashion house said: “We’ve taken the spirit of Andy Warhol’s famous factory and reimagined it in red, white and blue colliding people and perspectives to spark new creativity,” the brand said.

Close: Hilfiger and the late Warhol were friends and Tommy and decades later, Warhol is still one of Hilfiger’s style icons, saying ‘He sometimes dressed very preppy, little button-up shirts and striped ties’ – Kate brings the look in new campaign

Tommy said of Warhol, “He was really the first person I ever met who understood pop culture better than anyone. Not just art but fame – fashion, art, music, entertainment’ – Kate and Lila pictured in looks from the collection alongside Travis Barker

Kate and Lila posed together for a series of fun shots in the photobooth, sticking out their tongues and huddled together for the fun shots.

The main photos were taken by Craig McDean for Tommy Hilfiger in the Bronx.

Artist Warhol, who famously said, “In the future, everyone will be world famous for 15 minutes,” died in 1987.

Hilfiger and Warhol were friends, and Tommy said the artist was an early influence on his work. The pair met when Hilfiger moved to New York and became a visitor to the factory.

Tommy previously told The Guardian: “He was really the first person I ever met who understood pop culture better than anyone. Not just art but fame – fashion, art, music, entertainment.

Decades later, Warhol is still one of his style icons: “He sometimes dressed very preppy, small buttons with buttons and striped ties.”

She wears it well: Lila looked fabulous with a V-neck sweater and matching hat

Looks good: Lila posed against an artsy-looking wall with American actor Anthony Ramos

Family time: Kate and Lila posed together for a series of fun photobooth shots, sticking out their tongues and hugging each other for the fun photos

The promo photos come after Hilfiger brought his $9.3 billion brand back to New York for the first time in three years with a Warhol-inspired and diverse runway show.

Winnie Harlow, Julia Fox and Ashley Graham walked the runway.

The trio of talented models scoured the soaked runway for the Tommy Hilfiger presentation as part of Sunday night’s New York Fashion Week, which was held outside in the rain.

Just a moment: Kourtney Kardashian’s husband Travis plays drums with white paint in the campaign – he is best known as a drummer in Blink-182

Who needs clothes anyway: He stripped down to just a pair of TH branded track pants for even more footage

Inked: He seemed to add to his impressive tattoo collection for an edgy shot

Friends in High Places: (LR) Soo Joo Park, Georgia Palmer, Jon Batiste, Anthony Ramos, Lady Bunny, Steve Wiebe and others also feature in the campaign

Stepping back in time: Andy Warhol and model Edie Sedgwick pictured in 1972

Plus-sized model Paloma Elsesser and Native American model and activist Quannah Chasinghorse also walked the event at Brooklyn’s Skyline Drive-In.

Tommy Hilfiger said: We took inspiration from NYC, the birthplace of the brand, and combined it with innovative metaverse activations to evolve into a phygital event.”

“The show is about stepping out of our comfort zone and creating an experimental playground where we can combine inclusivity and connection with real style and creative self-expression,”

Snap happy: Travis also went into the photobooth for some more edgy monochromatic shots