Katarina Johnson-Thompson wins gold and retains her Commonwealth Games title
Katarina Johnson-Thompson takes gold and retains Commonwealth Games title in Birmingham as stunning 800m run seals her first heptathlon triumph in three YEARS
Katarina Johnson-Thompson has retained her Commonwealth Games heptathlon title.
The defending champion also won her first heptathlon in three years to claim gold in Birmingham.
Northern Ireland’s Kate O’Connor claimed silver and England’s Jane O’Dowda won bronze after the final event, the women’s 800m.
More to follow
Katarina Johnson-Thompson retains her Commonwealth Games heptathlon title