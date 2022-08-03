WhatsNew2Day
Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Katarina Johnson-Thompson wins gold and retains her Commonwealth Games title

Sports
By Merry

Katarina Johnson-Thompson takes gold and retains Commonwealth Games title in Birmingham as stunning 800m run seals her first heptathlon triumph in three YEARS

By Kishan Vaghela For Mailonline

Published: | Updated:

Katarina Johnson-Thompson has retained her Commonwealth Games heptathlon title.

The defending champion also won her first heptathlon in three years to claim gold in Birmingham.

Northern Ireland’s Kate O’Connor claimed silver and England’s Jane O’Dowda won bronze after the final event, the women’s 800m.

More to follow

Katarina Johnson-Thompson retains her Commonwealth Games heptathlon title

Katarina Johnson-Thompson retains her Commonwealth Games heptathlon title

Related Posts

MLS: Can Wayne Rooney drag DC United…

Merry

Jordan Pefok stakes his claim for a…

Merry

Why Chelsea are spending £20m on England…

Merry
You might also like More from author
More Stories

Gary Neville tears into Chelsea’s…

Merry

Manchester United’s transfer…

Merry

Cristiano Ronaldo SLAMMED by Jamie…

Merry
1 of 4,118

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More