Katarina Johnson-Thompson is eager for the Commonwealth Games after winning gold with injury in 2018

For all the debate about the modern relevance of the Commonwealth, and indeed the value of a sporting gathering in its name, there is at least one prominent athlete who owes much to its existence.

“Honestly, the Commonwealth Games are a big deal for me,” said Katarina Johnson-Thompson. “After everything else that’s happened, the Games have been super important to me.”

She is thinking ahead to the Games that start in Birmingham on Thursday, but before that she looks back on the Gold Coast four years ago, when she won her first major outdoor title.

We all know that there are no straight lines in the chart of Johnson-Thompson’s career, and that in 10 years as an elite artist, she has had as many dips as she has peaks.

Katarina Johnson-Thompson has stated how much the Commonwealth Games mean to her

But those Commonwealth Games, held in April 2018, were an important intermediate step in rewriting her story as a heptathlon star. They were also indicative of what it’s always been like for this 29-year-old, in that nothing will ever be easy.

“I had just won the world indoors a month earlier, but not yet outdoors,” she says. Crossing the line on the Gold Coast was very important to me, but like everything else, it wasn’t the easy way. I injured my calf in the 200m at the end of the first day and managed to do two on one leg all day. I remember thinking after the first day, “I didn’t go so far as to just back off”. It was very taxing to guide my body through that.

“Of course in Tokyo at the Olympics I also injured my calf and I couldn’t pull myself through it, and that was just the worst feeling. It was a disaster. But in the Gold Coast, I could almost take it – it’s amazing what your body can endure. By the time I had won I couldn’t even run my victory lap, but getting the win, that first outdoor title, was so huge for me.

The heptathlon champion rode through injury and won gold for England at the Gold Coast games

“People always saw me as someone who was able to win but never did – it was huge just to find a way to win. I was in a lot of pain getting the medal, but I was also happy.

“Even with a lower score, the confidence I gained seeing that took me to the European Championships, where I got a personal best and a silver, and then I had the confidence to compete in the 2019 and 2019 World Championships.” to win gold.

“The Commonwealth Games were very important at that time, at a time when it was important for me to believe in myself.”

The fact that she has experienced so many setbacks since the immense highs of that period between 2018 and 2020 unfortunately fits her trends. The pandemic delay of the 2020 Olympics robbed her of a Games in top form and fitness, and the combination of an Achilles tendon rupture and a torn calf stood her chance when they finally arrived.

The hidden consequence of those injuries is that she was undercooked for her world title defense this month – she finished eighth – and a further hiatus has come as a result of the cessation of a new coaching partnership with Petros Kyprianou after less than half a year together.

The 29-year-old is hopeful that Birmingham 2022 will be a springboard for years to come

Again, it puts Johnson-Thompson in the position of needing a shock from a trip to the Commonwealth Games.

Fitness permitting, which would be a daring thing to take for granted, Britain’s most talented athlete will be the favorite to retain her title as she tries to gear up for Paris 2024, and what realistically her last chance will be for an elusive Olympic medal.

“With the World Championships and the Commonwealths, it’s quite exciting, but also exciting at the same time,” she says. ‘On paper it is a lot to do two heptathlons a few weeks apart. It’s a lot on the body and quite a challenge to be honest.

“But I’ve chosen to challenge myself this way – I’m the defending champion and I’m at that point in my career where I just want to attack every championship like it’s my last.

“I want to have a good time when I join because there have been too many setbacks. I want to make sure that what I do is fun and I also want to make the people around me happy.’

Johnson-Thompson, who will turn 30 in January, admits she has “no idea” what she will do when her sports career ends, but adds that “I’m not as stressed as I used to be.”

Johnson-Thompson comes to Commonwealth Games after finishing 8th at World Cup

She also finds it hard to believe that we are approaching the 10th anniversary of London 2012. It was there that she first became known to the general public, as a teenager who wanted to emulate Jessica Ennis-Hill.

“Jess was really nice to me the whole time, she let me go with her and be her shadow,” Johnson-Thompson says.

‘For 80,000 people it was the largest work experience job ever.

“When I did the victory lap with her after she won gold, I realized this is what you can do for a career and something I wanted for myself.”

She accomplished everything in that Olympic moment. The hope is that the 2022 Commonwealths can deliver a similar rise to the previous one.