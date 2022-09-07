Kat Graham cuts an elegant figure in a white dress shirt and birdcage veil to a luncheon in NYC

<!–

Kat Graham exuded elegance in a classic white shirt and matching tie, which she paired with a flowing black skirt at the 2022 Couture Council Luncheon.

While attending the event, in honor of Dior’s Maria Grazia Chiuri, on Wednesday, the How It Ends star, 33, kept her face partially hidden under a black birdcage veil.

She completed her chic look with a leather belt with two gold buckles, a quilted bag and her dark black locks in an elegant updo.

Graham, best known for her role as Bonnie Bennett in the supernatural drama series The CW The Vampire Diaries, wore a French manicure with red tips.

On her Instagram story, Graham raved about celebrating Maria Grazia Chiuri over lunch.

“Thank you for being so much more than a designer. Thank you for bringing so much humanity into your work. You’re simply the best,” she captioned a video of the party.

In May, Graham got engaged to director Darren Genet after dating for five years while in Mexico for his birthday.

“Kat is madly in love and couldn’t be happier,” a source told the site about the lovebirds who have been dating since 2017.

Her career has been stable since the late 1990s.

She said yes! In May, Graham got engaged to director Darren Genet after dating for five years while in Mexico for his birthday; seen in 2021

She got her start in 1998 with The Parent Trap, then popped up in Lizzie McGuire and Hannah Montana.

Her fame exploded when she was cast in The Vampire Diaries, which aired from 2009 to 2017.

Kat played Bonnie Bennett opposite Nina Dobrev and Paul Wesley.

After the TV series ended, she starred in How It Ends and The Holiday Calendar.