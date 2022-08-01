Kasper Schmeichel will undergo Nice medical this week, ending his time at Leicester after 11 years

Kasper Schmeichel is closing his move to Nice after 11 glorious years at Leicester City.

The 35-year-old is expected to undergo a medical in the next 48 hours after being given the blessing of manager Brendan Rodgers to seek a new challenge.

Schmeichel was left out of Leicester’s friendly against Sevilla on Sunday and then Rodgers confirmed it was quite possible that he would leave before the start of the Premier League season: target starts). There is no one here who is guaranteed to play.

“He has been a great player for me during my time here. He has been brilliant for the club for many years. But you always look ahead and always see where the team can improve.’

Nice, who is advised by former Crystal Palace sporting director Iain Moody, is looking to make some ambitious transfers after Empoli defender Mattia Viti has already been added. They are also in the running for former Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey and are also looking to add a winger.

“There was a bit of interest in the summer,” Rodgers confirmed. “Kasper has earned the right to think about the next chapter of his career and where it will be. If there’s something concrete, we sit down and discuss it, and take it from there.

“A lot has to be weighed up, because sometimes speculation and the prospect of a move can affect people. Not for some, and they just go about their business. In any case, I always choose a team that is fully committed, that’s the most important.’

Leicester have Wales international Danny Ward in reserve, but are looking for replacements for Schmeichel.

Rodgers wants to strengthen his squad and is open to selling part of his squad.

However, he has turned down potential bids from Newcastle United for James Maddison and Chelsea for Wesley Fofana.

Fulham have made inquiries about centre-back Jannick Vestergaard, while Chelsea could follow up any interest in centre-back Caglar Soyuncu after their approach to Fofana was rejected.

Leicester also has yet to receive a formal offer for midfielder Youri Tielemans.