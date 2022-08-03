Kasper Schmeichel leaves Leicester for Nice after penning a three-year contract at the Ligue 1 side

Kasper Schmeichel has completed his move to French club Nice after agreeing a three-year deal to end his 11-year stint with Leicester.

The Denmark goalkeeper joined the Foxes in 2011 for just £1.5million and made history for Leicester, helping them win the title in 2016 and captaining the club to FA Cup glory last year.

With Schmeichel’s departure, Danny Ward remains the club’s number one, although they are expected to seek reinforcements for the Wales international before the transfer window closes.

The writing was on the wall for Schmeichel when he was dropped by Brendan Rodgers last May for the 5-1 win over Leicester. He was subsequently left out of the club’s training camp in France, although Leicester insisted it was only to give him extra time off after playing in the Nations League in June.

Leicester chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha paid a radiant tribute to Schmeichel. He said: “Throughout his time with us and especially as captain and vice-captain, Kasper has always been a player who was willing to stand up and take responsibility, and lead the team with distinction.

His influence and leadership on and off the pitch speak volumes about him as a professional, as a footballer and as a person.

“I know that Leicester City supporters share the respect we all have for a player of Kasper’s reputation after all his achievements as a footballer and captain and I will join OGC Nice to wish him all the best for the next phase of his career in France .

“It is clear to anyone who has seen him perform that Kasper has given everything he has to Leicester City every time he has played and the experience he, the club and our supporters have shared over the past 11 years ensures that he will always be a part continue to be part of this family. .’