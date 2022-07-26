Kasper Schmeichel ‘has agreed to join Nice, subject to Leicester City finding a replacement

Kasper Schmeichel has reportedly agreed to leave Leicester City this summer after agreeing personal terms with French club Nice.

The Foxes goalkeeper has been with East Midlands since moving from Leeds United in 2011 and has played a key role in winning the Premier League and FA Cup during that time.

However, the 35-year-old has failed to negotiate a new deal on top of the £120,000-a-week contract he currently has according to L’Equipe is now ready for a move to Nice to end his memorable stay at the King Power Stadium.

But the report adds that the completion of a deal is on hold as Leicester is able to sign a replacement goalkeeper before the end of the transfer window as part of the deal.

Sportsmail reported on Monday that Nice was preparing a bid for Schmeichel, who has missed just one Premier League game for the Foxes in the past four seasons.

Replacing Schmeichel is no easy task for Leicester, and their best backup option at the club is Danny Ward, who has made just three Premier League appearances in his 11-year career.

Leicester are poised to consider offers for Schmeichel as he has failed to secure a new deal, and are keen to get a transfer fee back before his contract expires next summer.

More to follow…