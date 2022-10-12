Karrueche Tran wears a corset, stockings and suspenders at Cardi B’s very racy birthday

Karrueche Tran left little to the imagination as she wore a skimpy corset with stockings and suspenders when she went to Cardi B’s very spirited birthday party.

The actress, 34, looked incredible showing off her peachy bum in the sassy number styled with a draped velvet scarf.

She increased her height with a pair of strappy stiletto heels when she arrived at the singer’s 30th birthday party at Poppy, Los Angeles, on Tuesday night.

Racy: Karrueche Tran, 34, left little to the imagination wearing a skimpy corset with stockings and suspenders as she attended Cardi B’s very spirited birthday party on Tuesday

Karrueche as an accessory with a pair of lace gloves and layered statement necklaces and chunky rings.

Her raven locks were styled in stylish vintage curls and she opted for shimmery eyeshadow and a shimmery brown lip to complete her look.

Elsewhere, Cardi B turned heads in a busty red bejeweled corset and a huge carnival headdress as she walked confidently to her party.

Show-stopping: The actress looked incredible flaunting her peach bum in the sassy number styled with a draped velvet scarf

Stunning: She increased her height with a pair of strappy stiletto heels as she arrived at the singer’s 30th birthday at Poppy, Los Angeles

Showing off her incredible hourglass figure and ample belongings, the bodysuit was covered in shiny gemstones and paired with sheer gloves and a sexy garter.

Next to her rapper Offset, 30, he looked smart in a white suit and red tie that matched his wife.

previously dated singer Chris Brown before taking a break from relationships to “focus on my career.”

Sensational: Karrueche as an accessory with a pair of lace gloves and her hair styled in stylish vintage curls

Glowing: the model was wearing a glitzy pouch

This paid off after she received a Primetime and Daytime Emmy Award after pursuing her dream of becoming an actress.

She said Tamara Hall: ‘To win the Emmy yourself [was crazy]. I downplayed it at first because I didn’t think I was going to win and then I won and I was like, “Oh my God,” and I cried and was emotional.

And then to find out I’m the first Asian-American actress to win daytime and primetime Emmys [to win in my category] is like crazy. I made history.’

She had a three-year relationship with American Football star Victor Cruz but later they went their separate ways because of the distance.