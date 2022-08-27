WhatsNew2Day
Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Karrueche Tran put on a busty display in plunging black mini dress as she heads out for dinner

Entertainment
By Merry

Karrueche Tran puts on a very busty show in a deep black mini dress while dining out at Catch Steak in West Hollywood

By Jessica Janes for Mailonline

Published: 11:26, 27 August 2022 | Updated: 11:26, 27 August 2022

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Karrueche Tran, 34, put on a busty show in a deep black mini dress as she headed for dinner at Catch steak in West Hollywood on Friday.

The actress and model looked absolutely stunning as she hit town in a deep black dress that showed off a generous amount of cleavage.

Karrueche paired the raunchy black mini dress with a pair of mesh socks that elevated her height.

Night out: Karrueche Tran, 34, put on a busty show in a deep black mini dress while dining out at Catch Steak in West Hollywood on Friday

Night out: Karrueche Tran, 34, put on a busty show in a deep black mini dress while dining out at Catch Steak in West Hollywood on Friday

She also sported a glamorous makeup look and styled her long locks in loose waves.

She completed her look with a sequin chain shoulder bag to add some sparkle to her outfit.

To complete the look, she also donned a pair of chic ombre-style sunglasses to protect her eyes.

Bold: And the actress and model looked absolutely stunning as she walked into town in a deep black dress that showed off an ample amount of plunging neckline

Bold: And the actress and model looked absolutely stunning as she walked into town in a deep black dress that showed off an ample amount of plunging neckline

Bold: And the actress and model looked absolutely stunning as she walked into town in a deep black dress that showed off an ample amount of plunging neckline

And the beauty seemed to be in high spirits as she headed out for a fun night out for dinner and drinks.

Karrueche previously had a date with singer Chris Brown before taking a break from relationships to “focus on my career.”

This paid off after she received a Primetime and Daytime Emmy Award after pursuing her dream of becoming an actress.

She said Tamara Hall: ‘To win the Emmy yourself [was crazy]. I downplayed it at first because I didn’t think I was going to win and then I won and I was like, “Oh my God,” and I cried and was emotional.

And then to find out I’m the first Asian-American actress to win daytime and primetime Emmys [to win in my category] is like crazy. I made history.’

She had a three-year relationship with American Football star Victor Cruz but later they went their separate ways because of the distance.

Stunning: The dress in particular showed off a taste of her toned midriff while complimenting her toned legs. She also paired the raunchy black mini dress with a pair of mesh socks to increase her height

Stunning: The dress in particular showed off a sneak peek of her tight midriff while complimenting her toned legs. She also paired the raunchy black mini dress with a pair of mesh socks to increase her height

Stunning: The dress in particular showed off a sneak peek of her tight midriff while complimenting her toned legs. She also paired the raunchy black mini dress with a pair of mesh socks to increase her height

You might also like More from author
More Stories

Rebecca Adlington heartbreakingly…

Merry

Nova FM radio star and Australia’s…

Merry

Mia Sully puts on a busty display in a…

Merry
1 of 3,583

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More