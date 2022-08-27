Karrueche Tran put on a busty display in plunging black mini dress as she heads out for dinner

<!–

Karrueche Tran, 34, put on a busty show in a deep black mini dress as she headed for dinner at Catch steak in West Hollywood on Friday.

The actress and model looked absolutely stunning as she hit town in a deep black dress that showed off a generous amount of cleavage.

Karrueche paired the raunchy black mini dress with a pair of mesh socks that elevated her height.

Night out: Karrueche Tran, 34, put on a busty show in a deep black mini dress while dining out at Catch Steak in West Hollywood on Friday

She also sported a glamorous makeup look and styled her long locks in loose waves.

She completed her look with a sequin chain shoulder bag to add some sparkle to her outfit.

To complete the look, she also donned a pair of chic ombre-style sunglasses to protect her eyes.

Bold: And the actress and model looked absolutely stunning as she walked into town in a deep black dress that showed off an ample amount of plunging neckline

And the beauty seemed to be in high spirits as she headed out for a fun night out for dinner and drinks.

Karrueche previously had a date with singer Chris Brown before taking a break from relationships to “focus on my career.”

This paid off after she received a Primetime and Daytime Emmy Award after pursuing her dream of becoming an actress.

She said Tamara Hall: ‘To win the Emmy yourself [was crazy]. I downplayed it at first because I didn’t think I was going to win and then I won and I was like, “Oh my God,” and I cried and was emotional.

And then to find out I’m the first Asian-American actress to win daytime and primetime Emmys [to win in my category] is like crazy. I made history.’

She had a three-year relationship with American Football star Victor Cruz but later they went their separate ways because of the distance.