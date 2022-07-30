Karolina Kurkova looks radiant as she enjoys an evening stroll with husband Archie Drury in Capri

She’s used to turning heads on the runway.

But Karolina Kurkova also shone on the runway as she put on a dazzling show while enjoying an evening stroll with husband Archie Drury in Capri.

The Czech model, 38, slipped into a pretty white broderie anglaise dress as she beamed next to her actor beau amid the Italian outing.

Karolina happily showed off her sun-kissed glow in the deep sundress which she paired with silver strappy sandals and a selection of matching silver jewellery.

The beauty brushed her cropped blonde locks from her face, highlighting her features with a dewy palette of makeup.

Meanwhile, Archie cut a stylish figure in a blue shirt, beige pants and navy loafers.

The pair looked cheerful as they spent quality time together during their break from their parenting duties.

The couple announced in July 2009 that they were engaged and expecting their first child, and quietly married before welcoming son Tobin in October of that year.

In November 2015, they welcomed their second son Noah, while their first daughter Luna Grace was born in April last year.

Karolina shared the happy news that she had welcomed her third child with a sweet Instagram post showing baby Luna sleeping on one of her son’s chest.

The catwalk star’s close-up photo of her daughter was taken from behind and did not include the baby’s face.

She was dressed in a cute white textured onesie with white angel wings sewn on her back.

“Welcome LunaGrace, our little angel, born on the pink supermoon. We are so in love,” she wrote, adding a hashtag for “#mothersday.”

The caption indicated that Luna was born in late April, when the pink supermoon happened on April 26.

Born in the Czech Republic, Karolina moved to New York at age 17 and covered Vogue in 2001.

Karolina became a Victoria’s Secret Angel in 2005 and gave up the title ten years later, though she continued to land coveted performances.