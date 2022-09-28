KAROL MARKOWICZ: The left and feminist harpies are NOT WRONG to hate Italy’s first female PM

Karol Markowicz is a columnist and contributing editor for The Spectator World

In 2019, former President Barack Obama told a crowd, “If more women were put in charge, there would be less war, better care for children, and a general improvement in living standards and outcomes.”

How sweet and condescending. If only he was serious.

In 2018, then-presidential hopeful Hillary Clinton said, “I think women in general are better listeners, they’re more collegial, they’re more open to new ideas and how to make things work in a win-win way.” “.

Oh really? That would have been believable if she weren’t so selfish.

Conservative women, like me, were not fooled then, and we are not being fooled now by the left’s apparent love affair with our gender.

In fact, we just got a glimpse of modern liberals’ real views on female leaders, when Giorgia Meloni and her conservative coalition, Brothers of Italy, triumphed in that country’s elections on Sunday.

If you haven’t heard, the upcoming elevation of Italy’s first female prime minister is indeed a catastrophe.

We just got a glimpse of the real views of the left on women leaders, when Giorgia Meloni and her conservative coalition, Brothers of Italy, triumphed in that country’s elections on Sunday.

“I would love to see more women in positions of power, but representation has its limits,” wrote The Guardian’s Arwa Mahdawi in her coverage of Meloni’s victory under the headline: “It’s great that girls now have role models to that they, too, can become crazed world leaders.

“Just because you have a vagina and a fancy position doesn’t make you a feminist role model,” Mahdawi concluded.

The subtext: Successful women are great, they really are, but not this kind. You can’t sit with us! and ‘We wear pink on Wednesdays!’ it was not said.

What is Meloni’s unforgivable offense against the world’s leftist elites?

According to the mainstream media and millions of new pundits on Italian politics, he is an anti-immigrant monster, a threat to Ukraine, the second coming of Mussolini, and worse.

Just look at the latest headlines.

CNN confidently proclaimed: ‘Giorgia Meloni claims victory to become the most far-right Italian prime minister since Mussolini.’ The Atlantic pulled no punches, assuring us of ‘Return of Fascism in Italy’. And the Washington Post said: ‘Danger looms after Italy’s shock election.’

Not to be outdone, the White House got in on the act.

Anonymous ‘Biden aides’ told Washington, DC’s internal website Politico that they are ‘concerned’ that Meloni could undermine Europe’s commitment to support Ukraine’s fight against Russia’s invasion.

So what are we to make of these serious but vague accusations?

It’s up to you.

Meloni has called for a naval blockade against illegal immigrants traveling to Italy from Africa. The country of more than 60 million inhabitants has absorbed approximately 750,000 migrants since 2015.

On Tuesday, Meloni tweeted Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky: “Dear (Zelenskiy), you know you can count on our loyal support for the cause of freedom of the Ukrainian people. Stay strong and keep your faith strong!’

And this week, Meloni’s political opponent and now outgoing Italian Prime Minister, Matteo Renzi, weighed in on the claim that she is Mussolini in a wig.

“Personally, I was against Giorgia Meloni,” he told CNN. ‘I’m not best friends with her. We are rivals but she is not a danger to democracy. The idea that there is a risk of fascism in Italy is absolutely false news.

According to the mainstream media and millions of new pundits on Italian politics, he is an anti-immigrant monster, a threat to Ukraine, the second coming of Mussolini, and worse. (Above) CNN.com coverage of Meloni’s election victory

If you haven’t heard, the upcoming elevation of Italy’s first female prime minister is indeed a catastrophe. (Above) The Washington Post’s coverage of the Italian election

The Atlantic pulled no punches, assuring us of ‘The Return of Fascism in Italy’

In truth, the left hates Meloni because she is a woman. And they’re not wrong to hate her. She represents everything they are not.

Independent and outspoken, Meloni’s speeches have gone viral because she speaks about important issues at a time when feminist harpies are taking to the opinion pages to punish a woman who has blazed her own trail.

“I am Giorgia, I am a woman, I am a mother, I am Italian, I am a Christian, and they can’t take that away from me,” Meloni said in a 2019 speech that became her catchphrase.

Meloni is not repeating anyone, as others clearly do. She has no assigned lines that she cannot overcome. She is her own person and she makes that very clear.

Their political party is ‘Brothers of Italy’, not ‘Brothers and Sisters of Italy’ or ‘People of Italy’ or whatever iteration feminists require stomping.

She leads with her femininity. The family is also important in her speeches.

In a 2018 interview with Reuters, he worried about Italy’s birthrate and the difficult decisions mothers face.

“The first thing we asked for was a great plan to sustain the birth rate and give incentives to be parents, which is a priority in our program,” he said.

Children, as important as they are necessary, should be a dominant idea, but the women who “perfect” feminism rarely speak for them.

Meloni is likely neither the villain portrayed by the left nor the heroine some on the right expect her to be. Politics in Italy is tumultuous and its success is not a given. But she is nothing like the monster invented by the left.

Perhaps the new Italian political scientists can take a seat and observe from afar what the woman, the mother, the Italian, the Christian, does or does not do.