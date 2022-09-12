Karlie Kloss steps out in a long shirt with over-the-knee boots

<!–

Karlie Kloss looked like the cover girl every inch when she stepped out in SoHo after her appearance at the Carolina Herrera fashion show in New York City on Monday.

The supermodel sizzled in a loose, long-sleeved orange dress, paired with Moroccan-print thigh-high boots, as she left her apartment and headed for the press for New York Fashion Week.

Kloss, who just celebrated her 30th birthday with a star-studded bash, looked happy and in her element as she went about her day.

Kloss is a regular at Fashion Week, both on and off the catwalk.

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel shook off her daring looks and turned the sidewalk into her own personal catwalk.

Her eyes hidden behind dark designer sunglasses, the beauty kept her hair and makeup styles from earlier in the day and stuck with bright fuchsia lipstick and sleek hair pulled back.

Blast: The 30-year-old supermodel hisses in a short dress that showed off her incredibly long legs

She accessorized her vibrant ensemble with a small shoulder bag and a silver chain that emphasized her cleavage with a black bralette that rose just above the cleavage of her dress.

Kloss frequently travels through New York and was spotted on Sunday attending the US Open Men’s Tennis Championships.

The US Open Finals have long been a magnet for celebrities and high profile people around the world who want to see in person the very best in championship tennis.

Top Model: The fashion industry personality is a regular at Fashion Week and has dominated the catwalks around the world throughout her impressive modeling career

Four Friends: Last week, Kaia Gerber and Kloss attended Burning Man together and celebrated Gerber’s 21st birthday on Saturday, September 3 with friends and family

The stately top model was spotted holding hands with her husband, Joshua Kushner, several times at the high-profile event that has long been a celebrity magnet and known for being the best in live championship tennis.

Last week, Kaia Gerber and Karlie Kloss attended Burning Man together, where the young supermodels celebrated Kaia’s milestone 21st birthday on Saturday, September 3, surrounded by friends and family.

Karlie shared a series of photos and videos from the Nevada festival on her Instagram with the caption “happy 21st birthday baby K! @kaiagerber, I’m very grateful to have you in my life.’