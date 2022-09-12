Karlie Kloss showcases her long legs in hot pink miniskirt at the Frame x Ritz Paris party for NYFW

Karlie Kloss stunned in a bright pink ensemble as she stepped outside to attend an event earlier Sunday as part of New York Fashion Week.

The supermodel, 30, looked cheerful despite the rainy weather in the big apple.

The talented beauty paved the way for other stars to attend the event, including Nicole Richie and actor Justin Theroux.

Stunning: Karlie Kloss, 30, looked stunning when she arrived at the Frame x Ritz Paris party during New York Fashion Week on Sunday

The former Victoria’s Secret angel chose to look on the bright side despite the gloomy weather.

She donned a bright pink satin mini skirt, showed off her long, tight legs and added a matching blazer.

Karlie added a solid black shirt underneath to add a bit of contrast to the overall ensemble.

The beauty slipped on a pair of black heels that were fastened with glittering rhinestone straps around her ankle.

Stylish: The supermodel wore a vibrant pink ensemble consisting of a mini skirt and matching blazer

Karlie added a pair of glittering rhinestone earrings to enhance her look, along with a matching bracelet adorned around her left wrist.

She was holding a zebra print handbag in her hand as she posed for a short photo shoot when she arrived at the event.

Her hair was parted in the middle and pulled back into a sleek and stylish low ponytail.

The party celebrated Frame, an American brand known for making pieces made from materials such as cashmere and partnering with the luxury hotel chain Ritz.

The two companies recently teamed up to create a collection, which includes pieces such as sweaters, jackets and silk pajamas.

Busy: Karlie has been out and about attending other events to celebrate New York Fashion Week

The show must go on: Despite the rainy weather, Karlie and other stars did not let themselves down from attending the event on Sunday evening

Other celebrities who stopped by at the event included TV personality Nicole Richie and Derek Blasberg, a journalist known for his work in the fashion industry.

The mother of two attended the party in blue jeans and a white blazer. To stay comfortable, she slipped into a pair of black flats.

Derek was seen wearing white pants and a crisp white shirt along with a black tie. He added a black Frame x Ritz blazer.

Hollywood actor Justin Theroux opted for an all-black, monochromatic look when he attended the fashion event.

Fashionable: Nicole Richie and Derek Blasberg dressed to impress when they dropped by the event

Star-studded: Justin Theroux was pictured stepping into the rainy evening in an all-black ensemble

The French model, Cindy Bruna, showed off her slim physique in a fitted yellow dress with thin straps that fell to her ankles. She added brown faux fur heels to complete her look.

Victoria’s Secret model, Kelsey Merritt, kept her look stylishly casual in a black long-sleeved shirt and brown skirt fastened with a black belt at the waist.

Others arrived in pairs, such as designer Peter Dundas and partner, Evangelo Bousis. Model Ella Emhoff and her beau, Same Hine, also attended the event together.

Pretty: Models Cindy Bruna and Kelsey Merritt showed their sense of style at the Frame x Ritz event

Duos: Designer Peter Dundas and his partner, Evangelo Bousis, were photographed alongside Ella Emhoff and her beau, Sam Hine

Other stars chose to stay warm in the drizzly weather, including Paige Lorenze and TikTok star Noah Beck, who wore warmer jackets. The media star was seen wearing a $2,298 Frame x Ritz varsity jacket.

Models Charlotte McKinney and Iman Hammam showed off their tight legs in skirts and heels.

American model Jasmine Sanders had a similar idea to Karlie and also opted for a bright pink ensemble consisting of trousers and a matching sleeveless top.

Keeping warm: Media influencers, Paige Lorenze and Noah Beck wore coats in colder weather

