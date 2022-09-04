Karlie Kloss rings in Kaia Gerber’s 21st birthday by sharing images from Burning Man festival

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Kaia Gerber celebrated her milestone 21st birthday on Saturday, September 3, surrounded by friends and family.

Among those who paid tribute to Gerber on her big day was fellow supermodel Karlie Kloss, who shared a series of snaps and a video on her Instagram page that was shot during the Burning Man festival in Black Rock City in northwestern Nevada. .

‘happy 21st birthday baby K! @kaiagerber, I’m very grateful to have you in my life,” Kloss, 30, began in the caption.

Milestone 21: Karlie Kloss gushed over her boyfriend, fellow supermodel Kaia Gerber, on her 21st birthday, which they celebrated together at the Burning Man festival in northwest Nevada

The catwalk queen then gushed over her friend and colleague.

‘so proud of the kind + brilliant woman you are. you have accomplished so much and life has only just begun! cheers to this milestone, can’t wait to see what’s in store for you. love you, sister,” she added.

For the cover photo, the two friends posed in front of an RV parked at the festival the week leading up to Labor Day weekend.

There is also an adorable photo where they share a hug together while standing next to a swing built in the Nevada desert.

High praise: Dressed in a pink mini dress, Kloss Gerber called a “brilliant woman” who “achieved so much” in the caption of her Instagram post

Two generations: Decked out in a black bikini top and matching leggings, Gerber also posed with her mother, legendary supermodel Cindy Crawford and Kloss

In the images, Gerber shows off her stately six-foot-tall figure in a black bikini top that she paired with black leggings and leather boots covered in desert dust.

As usual for a real ‘burn’ experience, she also wore black goggles on her head, in case the wind whipped up a storm, which is typical of the region.

Kloss went with a pair of white googles for her ensemble, which included a pink mini dress and combat style boots.

It turns out that Gerber got to celebrate her birthday this weekend with her mother, legendary supermodel Cindy Crawford.

Playtime: The two girlfriends also took some time to play on the swing set up near parked vehicles at the festival

Dust Bowl: As the wind whipped up the desert dust, the two ladies pulled their googles over their eyes, and Gerber went so far as to cover her mouth and nose

Enjoy: The rising model soaked in the Nevada sun in another photo from the series

Mother and daughter posed with Kloss in an area that appeared to be the playa of the festival, which is held annually about 100 miles northeast of Reno.

Gerber marked the occasion by also snapping a photo with Crawford in the same area, then shared how she “was able to spend my 21st with my mom in a very special place.”

The annual Burning Man festival began on August 28 and will run over the holiday weekend until Monday, September 5.

With a focus on community, art, self-expression and self-reliance, Burning Man originated in 1986 as a small feature on San Francisco’s Baker Beach, but has since relocated to the Nevada desert since 1991.