Karlie Kloss models a maroon evening gown as she poses on a boat on Lake Cuomo in Italy

Karlie Kloss shares new photos of herself in an evening dress for her 11 million followers on Instagram.

The Chicago native wore a gorgeous burgundy dress with shimmery rectangular pieces that accentuated her slender frame while on a boat in Lake Como, Italy.

In her caption, the Vogue model said she was “over the moon.”

She threw her head back, smiling and laughing against the backdrop of Lake Como, posing on the deck of the boat with Johanna Ortiz in the last weeks of the summer.

The 30-year-old supermodel also wore peekaboo sandals by Manolo Blahnik.

The dark blonde hair of the fashion industry personality was styled in a braided ponytail while she completed the look with natural makeup and shiny gold earrings.

This comes just weeks after the former Victoria’s Secret model celebrated her 30th birthday.

Fortunately, the Chicago resident basked in the beauty of the Italian landscape in the last weeks of summer

With a particular interest in technology, Kloss founded the Kode With Klossy Camp to provide free summer camp lessons to young girls interested in computer science and software engineering.

The camp trains students in the basics of several programming languages, including Ruby, JavaScript, and Swift.

The camp teaches participants how to build fully functional mobile apps or websites.

The mother of one shares her son Levi, one year old, with her husband of several years, Joshua Kushner, whom she married in 2018.

The former host of the reality TV series Project Runway revealed that she was pregnant with the couple’s child in October 2020.

Kloss welcomed Levi into her life with an Instagram post last April.

The new mother lovingly held her son’s hand and wore a gold ring that read, “Mama.”