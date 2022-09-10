Karlie Kloss joins fashion’s elite at Fendi runway show during NYFW

<!–

Karlie Kloss was the epitome of style when she arrived at Fendi’s New York Fashion Week show in the Big Apple on Friday night.

The 30-year-old supermodel shone in a chic monochromatic look with a cropped jacket that showcased her enviably toned tummy.

The fashion industry’s personality is no stranger to Fashion Week, having stormed catwalks around the world during her impressive modeling career.

Kloss wore a dark orange jacket that remained unbuttoned at the top, revealing a sparkly gold bra during Fendi’s show.

The fashion industry personality also rocked a pair of matching slim-fitting pants, and she added elements of darkness to her look with a set of black high-heeled shoes.

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel carried a multicolored bag as she posed for a snapshot, and she gave her outfit a little sparkle with a set of sparkly earrings.

Her beautiful dark blond hair was tied in a ponytail that fell to her back.

New York Fashion Week, which started on Friday, currently runs until Wednesday next week.

More than 140 designers show their work in numerous locations in the Big Apple.

W Magazine’s fashion director Nora Milich spoke to Reuters and said Fendi was planning a very special event.

“Fendi and Marni are coming to New York, it’s super exciting. Fendi is putting on a special 25th anniversary show to celebrate their baguette bag,” she said.

The fashion industry figure also shared how many luxury brands had chosen not to participate in this year’s Fashion Week.

“They’ve either moved a little bit and started exhibiting in Paris, or they’re showing off the calendar,” she explained.

However, Milich noted that the lack of major brands at the annual event created opportunities for emerging figures from the fashion industry to showcase their work.

She argued that the absence of big companies inadvertently created “a lot more room for excitement and energy around the younger brands, the younger designers.”