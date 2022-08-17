Karlie Kloss is pretty in pink as she wears an eye-catching jacket and a matching pair of pants

<!–

Karlie Kloss was pictured taking a stroll through the streets of New York on Wednesday morning.

The 30-year-old supermodel turned heads as she wore a striking and brightly colored outfit on her walk.

The blonde bombshell’s outing took place just weeks after she celebrated an important milestone.

Kloss caught the eye in a bright pink coat and matching pants that flared out at their bottoms.

The fashion industry personality added a little more brightness to her look with a white t-shirt and a matching set of sneakers.

The runway regular gave her outfit a little sparkle with a pair of earrings.

Her beautiful dark blond hair fell like a waterfall on her shoulders and contrasted perfectly with the dominant tone of her clothes.

Kloss’ outing took place just a few weeks after she celebrated her 30th birthday, and she commemorated the occasion with a post shared on her Instagram account.

She wrote a short message in the caption of her post that read: ‘Sun sets on my twenties’.

The photo of the supermodel showed her staring at a majestic sunset while wearing a form-fitting white dress.

The social media personality also made it a point to cradle her baby boy Levi, one year old, as she posed for the picture.

Kloss shares her son with her husband of several years, Joshua Kushner.

The now-parents tied the knot earlier in 2018 after dating for nearly six years.

The happy couple held a wedding ceremony in Wyoming the following year.

In October 2020, it was revealed that the supermodel was pregnant with the couple’s child.

Kloss announced that she had welcomed Levi into her life with an Instagram post shared in April of last year.

The photo showed the supermodel lovingly holding the hand of her newborn baby.

She also made it a point to put on a gold ring that reads, “Mama.”