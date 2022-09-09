Karlie Kloss, Irina Shayk, and Joan Smalls turn heads in stylish ensembles at Revolve party

Supermodels such as Karlie Kloss, Irina Shayk and Joan Smalls were stunned as they arrived at the Revolve Party in Manhattan on Thursday to kick off New York Fashion Week.

Kloss, 30, donned a striking two-piece emerald green outfit, while the Russian model, Irina, 36, opted for a classy and elegant black dress.

Puerto Rican model Joan, 34, showed off her slim physique in a figure-hugging black dress as other celebrities and influencers made their appearance at the glamorous event.

American supermodel Karlie opted for a striking two-piece outfit that consisted of emerald-colored loose-fitting trousers and a matching blouse that she partially unbuttoned at the top.

The Vogue model slipped into a pair of tan open-toed heels so the outfit could be the main centerpiece of the evening.

Her hair was parted in the middle and her long locks were pulled back into a sleek, low ponytail.

Karlie’s accessories were minimalist and she only wore a pair of small earrings with gold rings. The fashion model recently celebrated her 30th birthday earlier last month, followed by a birthday party with her friends.

A splash of color: The talented American supermodel opted for a vibrant silk-emerald ensemble

Party time: The mom of one pulled off a long-sleeved dress as she attended the star-studded New York Fashion Week event

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model, Irina, opted for a classic ensemble and opted for a flowy black dress that fell just below her knees.

She held a black handbag in her hand and smiled as the paparazzi’s cameras flashed around her as she arrived at the glamorous event.

To keep cool in the warmer temperatures, the model slipped into a pair of black open-toed heels that fastened with a strap around the ankle.

The mother of one completed her look with a pair of large gold hoop earrings to complete her overall ensemble for the evening.

Classic: The talented beauty shares a daughter, Lea, with Hollywood actor Bradley Cooper

Stylish: The Russian model opted for a chic black dress when she attended the Revolve event on Thursday night with a friend close to her

Chic: The Swedish model opted for a long black leather coat that fell to her ankles, along with a pair of dark brown loafers

Joan also opted for black and wore a long bodycon dress with a slit on the right side of the dress.

She chose to pair her dress with elegant black and gold open-toe heels to complete her stylish outfit.

Swedish model Elsa Hosk also decided to go for a monochrome look, with a long black leather jacket that was fastened at the waist with a belt. The former Victoria’s Secret Angel slipped into a pair of dark brown and gold loafers.

The star launched her brand Helsa, which is on sale on the Revolve website with 48 pieces to choose from. Fashion.

The collection focuses not only on minimalism, but also on her homeland. “When I thought about the brand I wanted to create, it was very clear that it had to be my love letter to Scandinavia,” she told the publication.

New Brand: The supermodel recently launched her new collection called Helsa, which is available on Revolve

Fit: Joy Corrigan showed off her long legs in black shorts and a cropped blazer when she arrived at the event

Lively: Social media influencer, Olivia Culpo, turned heads in a hot pink cropped sweater and ripped jeans at Thursday night’s Revolve party

Gorgeous model, Joy Corrigan, also attended the Revolve event. The blonde bombshell showed off her long, muscular legs in black shorts.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model added a black cropped blazer. The founder of Naked Species added a sleek Chanel bag that she slung over her right shoulder.

For a pop of color to her all-black outfit, Joy slipped into a pair of silver platform heels. Her blond hair was parted in the middle and fell in elegant, natural waves down her shoulders.

Social media personality Olivia Culpo, with 5.2 million followers on Instagram, opted for a stylish casual look for the event.

The Miss Universe winner showed off her tight midriff in a shorter, bright pink sweater that was fastened at the front with a buckle.

She added ripped high-waisted jeans and a pair of classic black loafers.

Beautiful: the model was crowned Miss Universe in 2012 and was previously crowned Miss USA

Neutral outfits: Jasmine Tookes and model, Gizele Oliveira, wore elegant outfits with neutral colors

American fashion model Jasmine Tookes and Brazilian model Gizele Oliveira opted for stylish, neutral-toned ensembles.

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel wore a brown, form-fitting dress that fell to her knees. She slipped into a pair of sheer open-toed heels for a stylish edge.

Jasmine added gold-colored jewelry, such as a bracelet, and held a gold-chained wallet in her right hand as she posed for photos.

Gizele slipped into a sheer, silver, floor-length sequined dress that she paired with strappy heels.

She added a silver necklace along with gold hoop earrings to match the color scheme of the dress.

Contrast: Lori Harvey wore a sheer black dress with them paired with vibrant white high heels

Lori Harvey, Steve Harvey’s adoptive daughter, wore a sheer black fitted dress that fell just below her knees.

The off-the-shoulder dress was paired with striking white heels, which added a bit of contrast to the ensemble.

She was carrying a black handbag and posed for a quick series of photos as she arrived at the event in Manhattan.

Television personality and former MTV host, Lala Anthony, showed off her tight midriff and curves in a sand-colored two-piece skirt and crop top.

The star slipped into a pair of white, open-toed heels that were strapped and tied with thin straps that wrapped around her ankles. She donned thin reflective sunglasses and gold-ringed earrings to enhance her look.

Pose: The beauty stopped for a few quick photos in the street as soon as she arrived at the event

Glamorous: Lala Anthony showed off her tight midriff in a skirt and matching cropped top