Karlie Kloss goes business chic in powder blue summer suit while out and about in New York City

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Karlie Kloss burst out laughing as she walked through New York City’s SoHo neighborhood on Thursday.

The 30-year-old model wore a powder blue blazer and matching trousers over a thin white shirt during the outing.

She matched her shirt with spotless white sneakers.

Get out: Karlie Kloss laughed while walking through New York City’s SoHo neighborhood on Thursday

The Chicago native’s hair was tied up in a tight ponytail, and she gave the onlookers a winning smile.

Kloss’s appearance came just over two weeks after she celebrated a major milestone.

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel turned 30 on August 3 and she commemorated the occasion with a post shared on her Instagram account.

Light blue: The 30-year-old model wore a powder blue blazer and matching trousers over a thin white shirt during the outing

Keeping her hair back: The Chicago native’s hair was tied back in a tight ponytail and she flashed a winning smile for onlookers

She wrote a short message in the caption of her post that read: ‘Sun sets on my twenties’.

The photo of the supermodel showed her staring at a majestic sunset while wearing a form-fitting white dress.

The social media personality also made it a point to cradle her baby boy Levi, one year old, as she posed for the picture.

Special Occasion: Kloss’s outing took place just a few weeks after she celebrated her 30th birthday, and she commemorated the occasion with a post shared on her Instagram account

Lovebirds: The happy couple tied the knot earlier in 2018 after dating for almost six years

Kloss shares her son with her husband of several years, Joshua Kushner.

The happy couple tied the knot earlier in 2018 after dating for nearly six years. The following year, they held a wedding ceremony in Wyoming.

In October 2020, it was revealed that the supermodel was pregnant with the couple’s child.

Kloss announced that she had welcomed Levi into her life with an Instagram post she shared in April of last year.

In the shot, the supermodel lovingly held the hand of her then-newborn baby. She also made it a point to put on a gold ring that reads, “Mama.”

Disclosure: It was revealed that the supermodel was pregnant with the couple’s child in October 2020