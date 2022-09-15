Karlie Kloss goes braless in a plunging blazer at the Tom Ford show during NYFW

<!–

Karlie Kloss looked stunning as she attended the Tom Ford Spring 2023 fashion show for New York Fashion Week on Wednesday.

The 30-year-old model went braless in a deep blazer fastened with a single button when she arrived at the event.

She shone in her chic all-black ensemble as her wide-leg sequin pants caught the light.

Karlie opted for a bronzed makeup palette with a nude lipstick and styled her dark brown locks in beachy waves.

She completed her outfit with a pair of black strappy sandals and carried a miniature silver leather handbag.

The Victoria’s Secret Angel threw a big smile outside the room as she waved at the photographers.

Karlie’s outing comes as she ushered in her 30th birthday last week with friends Irina Shayk, Kate Hudson, Christy Turlington and more at New York’s Torrisi restaurant.

As she prepared to celebrate with her A-list friends, all eyes were on the supermodel as she arrived at her fabulous party in a shimmery, figure-hugging dress with a deep V-neckline and a pair of black high heels.

Karlie looked just like the birthday boy when she was placed in the center as her friends gathered close around her.

In addition to playfully sticking out her tongue, Karlie also gave the photobooth a beaming smile.

When her delicious birthday cake was brought out with lit candles, Karlie was captured doing a tender hug with husband Joshua Kushner, 37.

The businessman commemorated the occasion earlier last month with a candid photo of his wife sticking out her tongue and a caption that simply read “30” and an emoji in the heart.

The couple welcomed their first child, son Levi, on March 11, 2021. Karlie and Joshua were first linked in 2012, and got engaged in 2018.

